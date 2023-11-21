Central Oregon jobless rates hold steady in October, still close to record lows set before pandemic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in Central Oregon registered very little movement in October, with only Crook County recording a light increase in its unemployment rate, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Here's the full monthly report:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly over the month of October and is now 5.6%—in October of last year, it was 6.2%. The unemployment rate remains 1.1 percentage points above the record low set before the pandemic, when it was 4.5%.

Crook County lost 150 jobs in October, with most losses occurring in the public sector (-60 jobs). Employment levels in Crook County are now 5.1% above pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+340 jobs).

The county lost 430 jobs in the last year (-5.7%). Job losses were concentrated in construction (-210 jobs), government (-140 jobs), information (-80 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (-40 jobs). These losses were slightly offset by job gains concentrated in private education and health services (+50 jobs), financial activities (+30 jobs), and other services (+20 jobs).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.6% as of October, down from a revised rate of 3.7% in September. The unemployment rate in October remains 0.2 percentage point above its record low of 3.4% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County lost 290 jobs (-0.3%) in October, and total nonfarm employment is now 96,020. Employment levels are now 7,050 jobs (+7.9%) above February 2020 levels, before the onset of the pandemic.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 4.9% (+4,490 jobs) from October 2022. Leisure and hospitality led private industry growth with an over-the-year gain of 1,340 jobs (+10.2%), followed closely by private education and health services (+1,190 jobs).

Other notable gains were in the public sector (+820 jobs); professional and business services (+440 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (+260 jobs); and other services (+260 jobs). Over-the-year losses occurred primarily in financial activities (-170 jobs); information (-60 jobs); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-60 jobs).

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly over the month of October and is now 4.4%, down from 4.5% in September. The unemployment rate was 4.4% from October 2019 to December 2019, shortly before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment decreased by 80 jobs in October (-1.2%), typical changes for this time of year. Employment gains were concentrated in local government (+20 jobs), while job losses were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (-70 jobs), tribal government (-30 jobs), and manufacturing (-20 jobs). All other industries registered little to no change over the month. Total nonfarm seasonally adjusted employment is now 0.9% (+60 jobs) above the pre-pandemic employment level.

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment increased by 420 over the past year (6.5%). Job gains were concentrated in the public sector (+210 jobs); private education and health services (+60 jobs); and trade, transportation, and utilities (+60 jobs). Losses were concentrated in manufacturing (-70 jobs) and construction (-10 jobs).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the November county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for November on Wednesday, Dec. 20.