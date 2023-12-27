Visit Central Oregon President/CEO Julia Theisen stepping down to take similar tourism role in Snowmass, Colorado

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — Visit Central Oregon, the Regional Destination Management organization dedicated to managing tourism programs and driving economic development, announced Wednesday the departure of President and CEO Julia Theisen. After 5 1/2 years of dedicated service, she has accepted a new role as the tourism director in Snowmass, Colorado.

“I am so grateful to the dedicated team and Board of Directors at Visit Central Oregon and the amazing community for the incredible partnerships and experiences I’ve had during my tenure here,” said Theisen. “This decision was not an easy one for me, and was largely driven by a personal desire to leverage my skills and experience in a role that brings me closer to family.”

A Visit Central Oregon representative said the timing of the announcement, just after Kevney Dugan's announced departure from a similar role at Visit Bend, is entirely coincidental, as Theisen is moving back to the Aspen/Snowmass area, where she came here from.

Here's the rest of the announcement:

At Visit Central Oregon, Julia has been instrumental in shaping the organization's success, demonstrating exceptional leadership, and spearheading innovative programs.

During her tenure, Julia successfully launched new initiatives including the Future Fund, and business development and workforce development programs. Her strategic vision has expanded regional marketing and tourism programs, contributing significantly to the economic vitality of Central Oregon.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Julia as she embarks on this new chapter in her career. Her contributions to Visit Central Oregon have been invaluable, and we are grateful for the leadership. We’ve been so fortunate to have Julia’s vision guide the organization and we support her decision to pursue a role that aligns with her personal and professional goals," said Dana Whitelaw, Board Chair.

Julia will remain on board through February 24. The Board of Directors will undergo a comprehensive search for a dynamic new President and CEO to lead the dedicated team at Visit Central Oregon.

ABOUT VISIT CENTRAL OREGON:

Visit Central Oregon is a 501c6 that serves as the regional destination marketing organization. We drive overnight visitation to the region to support a thriving tourism economy. We inspire travel to the region through an integrated marketing campaign that celebrates our unique culture, people and landscapes. As the Regional Destination Management Organization (RDMO) appointed by the Oregon Tourism Commission, we manage the Regional Cooperative Tourism Program (RCTP) which is leveraged by the Deschutes County budget to optimize the economic impact from tourism to the region. We collaborate with industry partners towards a shared healthy vision of tourism for the region. For more information, visit www.visitcentraloregon.com.