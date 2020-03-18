COVID-19 Oregon impacts: Child care rules, Amtrak changes, DMV, other notices

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- We'll daily post state government agencies' and other statewide announcements, such as Wednesday's updated guidance from the state Early Learning Division on child care rule changes and a reduction in Amtrak Starlight service.

Early Learning Division Announces Temporary Changes to Child Care Rules in Response to COVID-19

(Salem, Ore) – The Early Learning Division is announcing new guidance and temporary changes to support child care providers serving families who provide health, safety, and other essential services to their communities during the coronavirus public health emergency.

Authorized under Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order 20-08 issued on March 17, the changes take effect immediately.

“These changes will allow providers more flexibility to continue serving parents doing critical work during this state of emergency,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. ”I want to stress that child care providers are serving as first responders, and families for whom child care is not absolutely necessary should keep their children at home to ensure these caregivers can serve those most in need.”

Changes to rules covered in the order include:

Social Distancing

Providers must follow the specific guidance released by the Early Learning Division, in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, to help providers implement measures that prioritize the safety and health of children and staff.

Licensed Care Exceptions

The Office of Child Care (OCC) will consider case-by-case exceptions, as is already provided for in law, on an expedited timeframe. OCC may allow existing child care centers to open additional, temporary rooms without seeking approval from local jurisdictions or other state agencies.

Expedited Training

OCC will adapt training requirements to allow staff to begin working more quickly, without sacrificing safety. Online training will be available to address health and safety, First Aid/CPR, child abuse reporting, and safe sleep practices.

Emergency Background Check

OCC is establishing an emergency background check process during this time. Applicants will be subjected to LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System) check for Oregon criminal and sex offender registry, Child and Protective Services check for child abuse, National Sex Offender Registry Public Website check, and run against the Central Background Registry.

Emergency Child Care Facilities

OCC is creating an expedited process for providers to stand up new, emergency child care facilities to serve medical personnel, emergency responders, and others who are providing essential services where the need for child care exists.

OCC accepts reports from parents or others who may report concerns. To report a complaint online, go to www.oregonearlylearning.com/parents-families/making-a-complaint. OCC may still inspect and investigate at any time. If OCC determines there is danger to children, the agency may close the facility.

Frequently Asked Questions to address family and provider questions and concerns are available and updated regularly on the Early Learning Division’s COVID-19 webpage. For questions regarding COVID-19 and these changes, providers can call 1-800-342-6712 or their local Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R). Providers can also submit questions by emailing ProviderContact@state.or.us.

Notice from the Oregon Lottery:

SALEM, Ore. -- After a deep clean of the Oregon Lottery's Salem headquarters, the building will open Thursday, March 18,- resuming normal operations.

The Oregon Lottery's Salem headquarters closed Tuesday and Wednesday in response to information received regarding a non-public facing employee who is sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19.

Lottery did not wait for the results to come in before acting. The cleaning process was completed sooner than originally anticipated, allowing for the building to reopen this week.

Passenger rail service moves to one round trip per day, Portland-Eugene

Train and POINT Bus offer eight options in the Willamette Valley

SALEM - Beginning Saturday, March 21, in response to COVID-19, Amtrak Cascades passenger rail service will be reduced in Oregon and Washington. Between Portland and Eugene, there will be one daily round trip instead of two, and the departure times will be the same seven days per week (no weekend schedule). The route is:

Eugene – 5:30 a.m. departure northbound.

Portland – 6:05 p.m. departure southbound.

POINT bus service will run in place of the other round trip train (#508/#511) though with slightly different schedules, and it will continue providing connections to and from all train service at Union Station. Visit the POINT website for daily schedules (oregon-point.com).

The Cascades train, POINT Bus and Amtrak Coast Starlight together give travelers eight daily options from Eugene northbound and eight daily options from Portland southbound. For the most up-to-date schedule and options, visit https://www.amtrak.com/cascades, click on the Book Now button and enter your origin, destination and date, then hit “Find Trains.” The site will show you your options and you are not committed to purchase unless you choose to do so. Stops along the route are at Albany, Salem and Oregon City (for the POINT Bus, an additional stop is at Woodburn).

Service reduced in Washington

The service reduction is scheduled to last until April 4 but may be extended. The reduction also includes the following:

The evening trains between Seattle and Portland are canceled temporarily.

Trains north of Seattle are canceled until further notice; however, the daily bus service between Seattle, Everett, Mount Vernon, and Bellingham will continue.

Amtrak is using deep-cleaning methods to help protect against the virus. Because ridership has dipped, officials are finding that there is plenty of room on the trains to follow the social distancing guidelines. Amtrak is also offering flexibility around fees. See Amtrak.com for details or call 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Get what you need at DMV2U, avoid DMV offices

March 18, 2020

SALEM – Oregon DMV is making changes at field offices to protect the health of customers and staff and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

DMV offices remain open, but we strongly recommend that you use DMV2U.Oregon.gov. Many of our services are available there. If you must visit an office, delay your trip long as possible.



Go online instead of getting in line

You can do these things 24/7 at DMV2U.Oregon.gov so you don’t have to go into an office:

* Renew registration for most vehicles – even if your tags just expired, you can renew online and print the receipt to take in your car as proof of registration.

* Update your address – if you move within Oregon, you must report your new address to DMV within 30 days.

* Report the sale of your vehicle – if you sell your vehicle, you can take an extra step against future parking tickets and towing/storage fees on that car by reporting the sale to DMV online.

* Get a trip permit if your tags are expired or license plates are lost or stolen, or if you’ve just bought a car without current plates.

* Register to vote or change your voter affiliation at the Secretary of State at sos.oregon.gov

* Visit OregonDMV.com to see the status of your local DMV office.

DMV also accepts many transactions through the mail, and phone agents (503-945-5000) help people prepare for a DMV visit, if required.

Health and safety steps at DMV

* Customers who show symptoms of respiratory illness should stay home.

* Only 10 customers at a time are allowed in the DMV lobby, and we are increasing space between lobby furniture. Please do not bring family or friends with you into the office – unless you are accompanying a teen applying for a permit.

* Some offices may ask customers to wait for their turn in their car.

* All scheduled drive tests are cancelled at least through April 17. You may be able to get a drive test from a private provider. See the list of providers at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/Pages/DriverID/ClassCTestingBusiness.aspx

* Transactions that can be done online or by mail – such as renewing your vehicle registration – will not be available at DMV offices. Only services that must be done in person are available for now.

* DMV offices must close when minimum staffing is not available. This happens often in flu season as employee are ill. We anticipate it happening in the next several months due to COVID-19.

* DMV continues sanitizing common areas such as counters more frequently.

* Latest on ODOT’s COVID-19 response: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Pages/incident.aspx

ODOT Special Event Permits on hold

SALEM – To help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect public health, the Oregon Department of Transportation has stopped issuing Special Event Permits for events to be held on the state highway system that would occur before April 14 and would attract 25 or more people. Permits for events scheduled between now and April 14 will be cancelled and organizers will be contacted directly.

Permits may be issued for events scheduled after April 14, but organizers should keep in mind that the COVID-19 situation is quickly evolving and those permits may need to be cancelled in the coming weeks.

Local ODOT District Offices issue Special Event Permits throughout the year to allow for community events like parades, bicycle races and competitive runs to be held on state highways. The decision to curtail issuing these permits was made as a precaution to help protect Oregonians and slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus as directed by Governor Brown. We look forward to working with our communities on these events again soon.