COVID-19 Oregon impacts: Camping closures, sheriffs assn. statement

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thursday's government announcements begin with three Oregon agencies' temporary camping closures and a message from the Oregon State Sheriffs Association.

TEMPORARY CAMPING CLOSURES ANNOUNCED FOR OREGON STATE PARKS, FORESTS, AND WILDLIFE AREAS

SALEM, Oregon – Three Oregon state agencies will suspend camping to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2. Reservations for all state park stays from April 3 to and including May 8 will be canceled and site fees refunded. Before May 8, the department will review the state park campground closure to decide whether it should be extended. The decision affects all individual and group overnight facilities: campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees, and services operated by concessionaires. The suspended service also affects reservations for group day-use areas.

The Oregon Department of Forestry maintains campgrounds in the Clatsop, Santiam, and Tillamook State Forests. Most campgrounds are currently closed for the season, and will not reopen for individual or group use. Year-round campgrounds will close starting on Monday, March 23. All day-use and campground restrooms are temporarily closed due to limited janitorial services. A reopening date for all restrooms and state forest campgrounds has not yet been determined. During this time, trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands will remain open to the public.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing its Wildlife Areas to overnight camping effective Sunday, March 22. The closure affects both dispersed camping and established campgrounds. Several wildlife areas are also currently fully or partially closed to all visitors as part of annual seasonal closures to protect wintering wildlife. While camping will be prohibited, wildlife areas that are currently open remain open to visitors for day-use activities including wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting and other outdoor recreation. See the ODFW Wildlife Area Visitor Guide for more information (link at bottom).

State park, forest, and wildlife area camping areas are built into relatively small areas by design. Maintaining social distance is difficult. Working with fewer staff and volunteers is becoming a reality, making it difficult to maintain proper cleaning procedures. To support the state goal of reducing transmission of COVID-19, temporary campground closures are necessary. The details of these actions—such as dates and affected programs—are under constant review and will change as new information develops.

This will reduce long-distance travel for many people, but all state natural resource agencies remind Oregonians that a local outdoor experience can improve our mental and physical health, especially now. Daytime activities are still widely available and encouraged. The usual reminders, plus the new COVID-19 guidelines, apply:

Prepare for your visit with the clothing, supplies, and knowledge you need to have a safe visit.

If you're ill, stay home.

Cover sneezes and coughs with a tissue (then throw it away) or inside of your elbow.

Avoid touching your face.

Wash regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It's up to you to practice good personal hygiene, and not every place at every park can be kept clean all the time.

If place is so crowded you can't maintain a healthy social distance—at least six feet—find a different place to go.

Know before you go:

Travel Oregon travel alerts: https://traveloregon.com/travel-alerts/.

State park service reductions and closures: https://bit.ly/OPRD-covid.

Oregon Department of Forestry: https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife: https://myodfw.com/visit-odfw-wildlife-areas

Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association Media Release

Since the onset COVID-19 in Oregon, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been coordinating an effort with our Oregon Sheriffs to share suggested practices and precautionary measures that protect the health and safety of our community members and the individuals entrusted to the care of our jails. OSSA has held conference calls with Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Command level leaders within Sheriff’s Offices. During these conference calls Sheriffs and Command level leaders have discussed a wide variety of measures to protect persons in our community, individuals in our custody and our staff.

We can assure you that your Oregon Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Commanders are doing their absolute best to implement appropriate protocols to address the threat of COVID-19. We are working with our local law enforcement partners, the courts, district attorney’s offices and public defenders to implement changes to the entire criminal justice system which will help us manage this crisis.

We are also communicating with our county health departments, the Governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Corrections and emergency management agencies to ensure that we have the most current information and are implementing the latest recommended changes.

These changes include a careful evaluation of who gets booked into our facilities to limit intakes, working to get low-risk offenders out of jail as soon as possible, a host of environmental precautions, what calls we respond to, practicing social distancing while being visible in the public, screening of staff and screening of individuals in our custody.

OSSA will continue to keep Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Commanders updated on any trends, recommended practices and information from our stakeholder organizations moving forward. We are also hosting a standing weekly conference calls for Sheriffs and Command level leadership to receive updates and share information until this health crisis subsides.

We expect that information and recommendations to address this pandemic will continue to rapidly evolve, and are working diligently to remain updated and adapt.

Your Oregon Sheriffs are committed to making our communities around the state stronger and safer. With this goal in mind Sheriffs are working diligently to ensure their Offices and personnel will be here for our communities during these unprecedented times.