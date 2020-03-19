COVID-19 Oregon impacts: May primary still on; ODF’s plans; Walden urges blood donations

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's secretary of state said Thursday that for now, the May 19 primary is still on track. We also have an Oregon Department of Forestry update on its operations and a release from Rep. Greg Walden urging residents give blood, to help with a severe shortage.

Oregon Secretary of State's Office news release:

May Primary Moves Forward as Planned

SALEM, OR —Oregon’s May 19th Primary Election will continue as planned. The certified list of 371 candidates that filed to run for office has been sent to our county election experts this week so that they can begin laying out the ballots to be sent to the printer. The voters’ pamphlet is also being put together and proofread so it can be sent to the printer later this month.

Ballots for military and overseas voters will be mailed out not later than April 4th, and regular ballots will be mailed out starting April 29th.

Because Oregon votes by mail, we do not have to be concerned about social distancing issues at polling places that so many other states are struggling with. Many states are looking to implement our vote by mail system as a safer way to conduct elections in November. Contingency plans are being prepared to deal with any impacts the COVID-19 virus may have on our election processes.

The May 19th election is a primary election. Primaries serve two main purposes. The first is for all voters to be able to cast ballots for candidates for nonpartisan offices like judges and some county and other local offices. The second is for the voters registered with a major political party to select their nominees for partisan office like US President, Oregon Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General and legislators at both the state and national level.

Those registered as not affiliated with a political party, or registered with a minor party (Constitution, Independent, Libertarian, Pacific Green, Progressive, Working Families) will receive a ballot that includes only nonpartisan offices. The US Supreme Court has ruled that political parties get to decide who votes in their primaries so those of you registered as not affiliated with a political party or registered with a minor party will not have candidates for President or any partisan office on your May primary ballot. You will have them on your November 3rd ballot. Only registered Republicans will be able to vote to choose their nominees for partisan offices, and only registered Democrats will be able to vote to choose their nominees for partisan offices.

If you desire to register to vote, update your registration, or change your political party, the deadline is April 28th but please do it as soon as possible. As always, go to your trusted source of election information at oregonvotes.gov.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY OFFICES OFFERING PUBLIC SERVICES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY STARTING MARCH 23

SALEM, Ore. -- In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon and protect employees and the public, the Oregon Department of Forestry will be changing the way it provides services at its main office in Salem and field offices statewide starting Monday, March 23. Offices will remain open and can be reached by phone during regular business hours, but in-person interactions between staff and the public will be by appointment only.

ODF is committed to providing important services to Oregonians while reducing the risk of exposure for customers and employees. Because many ODF offices are not configured in a manner to allow for social distancing, this approach will help mitigate that risk without substantively affecting service delivery. We appreciate the public’s patience as we strive to continue providing important services during this unprecedented disruption to daily life.

Some services, such as filing notifications through the Forest Activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System (FERNS), can be completed online by visiting www.oregon.gov/odf and clicking “E-Notification.” For services that require interaction with an ODF office, staff will try to help by phone. If in-person discussion or assistance is necessary, please set up an appointment by calling your local office. A map of local offices can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/AboutODF/Pages/MapOffices.aspx

Greg Walden Calls on Healthy Americans to Donate Blood

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Today, Representative Greg Walden released a statement in response to the American Red Cross's severe blood shortage:

“Even during the coronavirus outbreak, people in our communities and across the country who have an emergency or are battling cancer or other diseases still rely on donations of lifesaving blood. Our blood supply is facing shortages; we need to step up and donate. It is still safe and there are extra precautions to ensure the health of everyone involved, so I encourage healthy individuals to please donate blood,” said Walden.

Currently, as a result of an unprecedented number of blood drives being cancelled during the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Red Cross is suffering from a severe shortage in blood supply. The American Red Cross has taken measures to ensure that donating blood remains a safe process for health individuals.

Healthy individuals interested in giving blood are encouraged to make an appointment to do so at a local Red Cross facility. You can learn more and schedule and appointment here.