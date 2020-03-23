St. Charles plea to employers: Don’t send workers to get COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus

If they're sick, have them stay home, health system, Bend Chamber say

(Update: Adding C.O. Builders Assn. info)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Chamber on Monday shared a message from St. Charles Health System to area businesses: Please don't send your workers to the hospital -- or a doctor's office, for that matter -- to get tested for COVID-19.

"Businesses should not send employees to St. Charles (or other medical facilities) for testing and documentation," the note stated, adding that such actions are contrary to Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority advice.

“We are at a critical juncture when it comes to stopping the spread of this disease. We need everyone, including our local employers, to help keep as many people at home as possible,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles’ chief physician executive.

“Due to a shortage of supplies, we cannot test just anyone who asks for it - individuals must meet specific clinical criteria,” Absalon added.

Medical facilities are only testing patients who meet specific clinical criteria at this time, due to short supplies, the email states.

Also, they say, medical facilities are not able to provide documentation for employers regarding this subject.

"We want people who are sick to stay home, except to get medical care," St. Charles' message said. "Coming to the hospital for conditions that don’t require emergency evaluation or treatment further strains limited resources for those who are truly in need."

There's also a cost, they warned: "Asking for emergency room service means incurring expense -- even though you may not get the COVID-19 test, if you're seen in the ER, there will be a charge."

Elsewhere on the business front, the Central Oregon Builders Association informed members on Monday that the construction business can keep operating under Gov. Kate Brown's executive order.

"However, the order does require all business that remain in operation to employ social distancing guidelines and to designate an employee or officer to establish implement and enforce social distancing policies consistent with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority," the letter stated.