Crater Lake National Park closes to visitors

Coronavirus

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crater Lake National Park, in response to Executive Order 20-12 issued by Oregon's governor is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of Tuesday, Crater Lake National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice. This closure will be enforced 24-hours a day/7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to the park. The only exception is Oregon Highway 62, through the southern end of the park, which will remain open for travel.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Crater Lake National Park is our number one priority," the announcement said.

The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. Park Rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations continue to apply.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Crater Lake National Park, including the park’s webcams at https://www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/



Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.