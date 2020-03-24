Oregon COVID-19 impacts: Marine Board, Agriculture, Secretary of State’s Office

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon government agencies issued more announcements on Monday about changes in operations prompted by Gov. Kate Brown's orders to stem the spread of COVID-19:

MARINE BOARD CLOSES OFFICE TO WALK-IN SERVICES, ONLINE AVAILABLE

The health and safety of our Marine Board staff and customers is an essential part of our services. To help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, we are reviewing and updating our approach to providing service, while underscoring the Governor’s guidance to “stay home, save lives,” during these changing situations.

Here’s what our customers need to know:

• Services to boaters are available online and the OSMB crew is working. Online services for motorboat title and registration, boater education cards, outfitter, guide and charter registrations, and waterway access permit sales remain available through our Boat Oregon Store. If it’s your first time using the Boat Oregon Store, online self-help is available.

• Our office in Salem is closed for walk-in service, however; for people who have driven to the office for paperwork processing or questions, a dropbox in the main office foyer is set up to drop off paperwork and a staff member will follow up with a phone call. We take pride in providing excellent service and are continuing to do so as best we can during this time. We are anticipating delays in mail service and paper transactions with staff working remotely. The best and most efficient way to complete transactions is online.

• All OSMB meetings are being held via teleconference or being rescheduled.

• Many OSMB staff are currently teleworking or may have different work schedules. Contacting us via email at ine.board@oregon.gov">marine.board@oregon.gov helps ensure timely receipt of your inquiry. Additionally, staff are available by phone. Visit the agency directory.

• Check the BoatOregon.com website for FAQs on safety, regulations and administrative information.

People may still go outside for recreation where social distancing can be maintained Since the Marine Board does not own or operate any boating access facilities, check with the facility provider if the boat ramp is open. This is especially important on rivers for take-in and take-out sites. State Parks close on Monday, which includes boating access.

To find facility owner contact information and to check on the status of a boating access site, visit the Marine Board’s interactive Boat Oregon Map. Be advised that the open/closed facility status is not up to date as closures are happening quickly.

“Boating is so much a part of how many of us connect to friends, family and the outdoors that it is difficult to think about changing our boating behavior during these difficult times,” says Director Larry Warren. “Boaters have a longstanding tradition of helping each other when things go wrong. When a pan-pan call goes out, we know that the first thing to do is to ensure our own boat is ready and safe and then respond to the emergency as we are able. I am asking my fellow boaters to do the same thing as they think about boating during this time.”

Not only is it important to follow the latest COVID-19 guidelines, but to not be complacent with boating safety. The waterways are very cold, so wearing a life jacket should be automatic. Oregon’s first recreational boating fatality occurred over the weekend on Devil’s Lake. A life jacket would have prevented this tragedy. 2019 Incident and fatality data is now available on the agency’s website.

The Oregon Health Authority continues to be the primary resource on COVID-19: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

Visit Governor Kate Brown's website for COVID-19 information and additional resources.

The Marine Board is directly funded by boaters in the form of registration, title, and permit fees, as well as through marine fuel taxes. No lottery, general fund tax dollars or local facility parking fees support the agency or its programs. Boater-paid fees support the boating public through boating safety services (on-the-water law enforcement, training, and equipment), boating safety education, grants for the construction and maintenance of boating access facilities, and environmental protection programs. For more information about the Marine Board and its programs, visit www.boatoregon.com.

State offices including ODA to temporarily close to the public during COVID-19 emergency

After a weekend with crowded beaches, trails, city streets, and parks, Governor Kate Brown issued an updated Executive Executive Order 20-12. The order requires additional social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. The “Stay Home, Save Lives” campaign directs everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible. The order also adds more businesses to the list that will close including malls, gyms, hair salons, theaters, and state offices. As essential services, food and agriculture will continue to operate using all precautions provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

“It is critical that we continue to grow, process, transport and ensure safe food from farm to table,” says Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor. “That is why we are implementing as many options as possible to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and customers during the COVID-19 emergency. While our offices will be closed to the public, our staff is only a phone call or email away. Please don’t hesitate to contact us. Together we will get through this.”

According to the order, beginning Wednesday, March 25, all state executive branch offices and buildings will temporarily close to the public. Services will be provided by phone, email, or online as much as possible. When public services require in-person interactions, ODA asks customers to please make an appointment. The order requires strict social distancing measures (at least six feet between people) to be implemented and enforced.

To make an appointment please refer to the ODA online staff directory or email us at info@oda.state.or.us.

ODA has also created a COVID-19 webpage (https://oda.direct/covid19) for agriculture-specific resources. Here you can find out how ODA is handling business such as field inspections and get the latest guidance regarding your food-related business. For statewide news and updates please visit https://coronavirus.oregon.gov.

Salem, OR—The health and safety of my staff and those who visit our offices is critical. To maintain a safe environment, I have ordered my staff to suspend in-person services normally offered by Secretary of State until further notice, effective March 24, 2020. The vast majority of public needs can be addressed online, by phone, or email. Statutorily required in-person services will be available by appointment only.

Below, you’ll find information about specific services and contact points within each of our public facing divisions of Oregon Secretary of State. You can also visit https://sos.oregon.gov/Pages/covid-19.aspx for the latest updates.

Service Impacts to Secretary of State

We will continue to provide service to our customers and partners during this time to the best of our ability. However, your patience is appreciated in the event that you experience any service delays.

Impacts to Individual Divisions:

Archives Divison

The State Archives Reference Room is closed to the public. Requests for reference materials may be ordered online: https://sos.oregon.gov/archives/Pages/order.aspx. For questions regarding requests for materials or the Records Center, please use the below contact information.

Contact:

• Email: reference.archives@oregon.gov

• Phone: (503) 373-0701 (option 1)

• Accessing the online Digital Archives

Audits Division

The Audits Division is closed to the public. Audit staff continue work on audits in progress as planned and are available to assist with the State’s COVID-19 response.

Contact:

• Email: oregon.sos@oregon.gov

• Phone: (503) 986-2250

• Accessing Audits online

Elections Division

The Elections Division’s required in-person services will be conducted by appointment only. Initiatives, referenda filings, and voter registrations will continue to be processed at the Elections Division headquarters in Salem. To schedule an appointment email or call using the below contact information.

Because Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, the Secretary has determined that the May 19th primary will move forward as scheduled. Read more about the primary here.

Contact:

• Email: elections.sos@oregon.gov

• Access your voter information: register to vote, change or update your voter information

Executive Division

The Executive Division is closed to the public. General inquiries can be directed to the contact information below. Media and legislative inquiries can be directed to Andrea Chiapella at the contact information below.

Contact:

• Email: oregon.sos@oregon.gov

• Phone: (503) 986-1523

Media and Legislative Inquiries:

• Email: Andrea.Chiapella@oregon.gov

• Phone: (503) 986-2259

Corporation Division

The Corporation Division is closed to the public. Please use our online systems to complete business, notary and UCC filings.

Contact for business filings, UCC, notary:

• Website: http://sos.oregon.gov/business

• Email: corporation.division@oregon.gov

• Phone: 503-986-2200

• Customers for filing business or nonprofit documents, please use our online systems.

• Filing assistance is available by via email at Corporation.Division@oregon.gov or by calling (503) 986-2200.

• Customers needing an apostille on a document should submit documents by mail. More information about apostilles is available on our website, or by emailing Corporation.Division@oregon.gov.

• For other services such as notary commissioning, registered trademarks, UCC filings, requesting records or certified copies, and other services, please visit our website or call (503) 986-2200.

Office of Small Business Assistance

Contact the Office of Small Business Assistance if you have zero to 100 employees and are looking for resources and connections for your small business.

• Website: http://oregon.gov/smallbusi ness

• Email: business.sos@oregon.gov

• Use the “Need Help” button you’ll find on many state agency websites.