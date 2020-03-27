Crook County school buses still busy, delivering meals to kids
District has 20 meal sites, but that number could increase next week
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Oregon schools closed March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it wasn’t only the opportunity to learn that students lost. Many students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches also were missing out. But in Crook County, a new effort has brought those meals to them.
It took the Crook County School District about 18 hours to put together a ‘Grab N Go’ meal program. That same day, the school district started a curbside pickup meal program at the Pioneer South School in Prineville.
The school district now delivers to 19 meal sites throughout the district, with the help of its nutritional service workers and bus drivers. Altogether, there are five school bus drivers and about eight nutritional service workers.
Denny Bauldree, the school district’s nutritional services supervisor, called the process a team effort.
“Well luckily my team is really engaged in the process,” Bauldree said Friday. “They really want to help the community, and they want to serve the kids -- and that’s really what it’s been about with them. I’ve been really impressed with my team. Going out on these routes, the kids are so appreciative.”
The program serves around 1,000 meals to about 500 students each weekday. Each kid receives a breakfast and lunch meal.
“It’s different, because it comes in bags,” fifth-grader Marcos Zamudio said. “You don’t get the same stuff.”
On an average school day, the district feeds about 3,000 meals a day. With this service, the district serves about a third of that now.
Here's the latest list of meal sites and times:
|POWELL BUTTE
|POWELL BUTTE SCHOOL
|11:20 AM - 11:30 AM
|JUNIPER ACRES
|12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
|JUNIPER CANYON
|JUNIPER GROVE RV PARK
|12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
|CAYUSE AT MAILBOXES
|12:20 PM - 12:30 PM
|REMINGTON AT MAILBOXES
|12:40 PM - 12:50 PM
|HILLTOP RD AT MAILBOXES
|1:00 PM - 1:10 PM
|PRINEVILLE WEST/OCHOCO WEST
|O'NEIL HWY AT WETLANDS
|11:20 AM - 11:30 AM
|END OF SW PARK DR
|11:40 AM - 11:50 AM
|OCHOCO SCHOOL CROSSING
|12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
|NW 10TH AND NW GLENWOOD
|12:05 PM - 12:15 PM
|WESTERN SKY
|12:15 PM - 12:25 PM
|OCHOCO WEST
|12:40 PM - 12:50 PM
|PRINEVILLE EAST
|RIDGEVIEW COMMONS
|12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
|CRYSTAL CORRAL RV PARK
|12:20 PM - 12:30 PM
|LAKESHORE RV PARK
|12:40 PM -12:50 PM
|PRINEVILLE NORTH
|MARIPOSA AND LARRY CT
|12:25 PM - 12:35 PM
|YELLOWPINE PARK
|12:40 PM - 12:50 PM
|3050 N MAIN ST (MIDDLE)
|1:00 PM - 1:10 PM
|PRINEVILLE SOUTH
|LOS ÁRBOLES TRAILER PARK
|11:45 AM - 11:55 AM
Comments
1 Comment
Yeh- I get it. it’s supposed to be the feel good story of the day- But just doing some limited math here- 1000 lunches a day- at what a dollar a kid ? That’s $5 thousand a week- $20,000 a month- for taxpayer provided lunches ???
–
What happened to all those jobs Facebook and Apple were going to provide for Prineville residents- didn’t the city get any jobs in return for losing the airport COIDA to Redmond ? Where are the city elders on this ?
–
Nobody wants to see a kid go hungry- but where are the jobs- still going to Portland-Bend- Redmond poachers ??? Why don’t we haul them in to the next City Council meeting and demand some things change- or they can start giving us them “tax incentives” back !