Crook County school buses still busy, delivering meals to kids

District has 20 meal sites, but that number could increase next week

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Oregon schools closed March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it wasn’t only the opportunity to learn that students lost. Many students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches also were missing out. But in Crook County, a new effort has brought those meals to them.

It took the Crook County School District about 18 hours to put together a ‘Grab N Go’ meal program. That same day, the school district started a curbside pickup meal program at the Pioneer South School in Prineville.

The school district now delivers to 19 meal sites throughout the district, with the help of its nutritional service workers and bus drivers. Altogether, there are five school bus drivers and about eight nutritional service workers.

Denny Bauldree, the school district’s nutritional services supervisor, called the process a team effort.

“Well luckily my team is really engaged in the process,” Bauldree said Friday. “They really want to help the community, and they want to serve the kids -- and that’s really what it’s been about with them. I’ve been really impressed with my team. Going out on these routes, the kids are so appreciative.”

The program serves around 1,000 meals to about 500 students each weekday. Each kid receives a breakfast and lunch meal.

“It’s different, because it comes in bags,” fifth-grader Marcos Zamudio said. “You don’t get the same stuff.”

On an average school day, the district feeds about 3,000 meals a day. With this service, the district serves about a third of that now. 

Here's the latest list of meal sites and times:

POWELL BUTTE
POWELL BUTTE SCHOOL 11:20 AM - 11:30 AM
JUNIPER ACRES 12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
JUNIPER CANYON
JUNIPER GROVE RV PARK 12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
CAYUSE AT MAILBOXES 12:20 PM - 12:30 PM
REMINGTON AT MAILBOXES 12:40 PM - 12:50 PM
HILLTOP RD AT MAILBOXES 1:00 PM - 1:10 PM
   
PRINEVILLE WEST/OCHOCO WEST
O'NEIL HWY AT WETLANDS 11:20 AM - 11:30 AM
END OF SW PARK DR 11:40 AM - 11:50 AM
OCHOCO SCHOOL CROSSING 12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
NW 10TH AND NW GLENWOOD 12:05 PM - 12:15 PM
WESTERN SKY 12:15 PM - 12:25 PM
OCHOCO WEST 12:40 PM - 12:50 PM
   
PRINEVILLE EAST
RIDGEVIEW COMMONS 12:00 PM - 12:10 PM
CRYSTAL CORRAL RV PARK 12:20 PM - 12:30 PM
LAKESHORE RV PARK 12:40 PM -12:50 PM
PRINEVILLE NORTH
MARIPOSA AND LARRY CT 12:25 PM - 12:35 PM
YELLOWPINE PARK 12:40 PM - 12:50 PM
3050 N MAIN ST (MIDDLE) 1:00 PM - 1:10 PM
PRINEVILLE SOUTH
LOS ÁRBOLES TRAILER PARK 11:45 AM - 11:55 AM
