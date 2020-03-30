Bend Park & Rec lays off 321 part-time workers

Coronavirus

Parks, trails still open, with users encouraged to practice social distancing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District said Monday evening it has notified a "significant portion" (321) of its part-time staff that their positions have been temporarily eliminated.

"The pandemic-related closure of facilities and cancellation of programs halted services severely," a park district news release stated, "and positions are not needed at this time. "

No full-time positions were involved in the temporary layoffs, park district spokeswoman Julie Brown told NewsChannel 21. There remains 134 full-time and 14 part-time employees at work, she added.

Laid off employees will receive a full paycheck for March and payment for any unused accrued vacation time, plus an additional severance payment for scheduled hours through April 20. The district is also paying for benefits through April for benefited part-time employees who are laid off.

"The severance compensation is intended to provide cash quickly to assist individuals and to provide flexibility for them to plan ahead," the park district said. "They are also being encouraged to pursue unemployment benefits opportunities."

“The district values each and every staff member because each person delivers quality programs and services, and this is not in any way a reflection of service or dedication as employees whose positions were eliminated,” said Don Horton, the park district's executive director. “This step is necessary because of the pandemic’s extraordinary and lightning-speed impacts to our programs and services.”

The park district said it continues to employ all full-time staff and part-time staff who are fulfilling essential functions including custodial, park services operations, recreation program support and administrative functions.

Parks and trails remain open for public use, with advisement to practice social distancing and personal hygiene practices. Playgrounds, skateparks and sport courts are closed.

Additionally, recreation programs, including fitness classes, are occurring online, and outreach is underway to check in on patrons by phone and email.

The park district said it has suspended hiring efforts, including for upcoming seasonal activities. In addition, bids for planned construction and renovation projects are on hold.

“When this pandemic is over, we want to be in the best position possible to welcome staff back and resume delivery of programs and services,” Horton said. “When it’s time to resume programs and services, laid-off staff will be our first calls.”