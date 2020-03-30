C.O. COVID-19 info update: New resource page, free kids’ meal sites

Coronavirus

Also: Expanded hotline hours; how to report harassment, discrimination

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon residents continue to seek information related to the COVID-19 response and impacts on individuals and businesses, new resources are becoming available, the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network reported Monday.

Here's the rest of their Monday update;

The Central Oregon Health Council has a new Central Oregon Resource Directory available at https://www.centraloregonresources.org/ to provide centralized information. With featured resources like food and supplies, transportation and delivery, this new website includes resources for Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Information includes general services, community specific services and links to organizations providing services. The site is brand new and more resources are being added daily. If you know of a resource that is not listed there, please visit CentralOregonResources.org and click “Submit a Resource.”

The site also features a news feed where visitors can sign up for daily updates.

FREE MEALS AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN

Central Oregon school districts are providing free, prepackaged meals to children 18 years and under during the COVID-19 school closures. Pickup locations and times for Bend-La Pine Schools, Crook County School District, Jefferson County School District, Redmond School District, and Sisters School District are below. Additional assistance may also be available from NeighborImpact and United Way.

Bend: Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, 437 NW Wall St, 10:30 a.m. to noon Bend Senior High School, 230 NE Sixth St., 10:30 a.m. to noon Elk Meadow Elementary School, 60880 Brookswood Blvd., 10:30 a.m. to noon Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Dagget Lane, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., 10:30 a.m. to noon Pilot Butte Middle School, 1501 NE Neff Rd, 10:30 a.m. to noon R.E. Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Rd, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Crook County: Powell Butte Area: Powell Butte School, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. Juniper Acres, noon to 12:10 p.m. Juniper Canyon Area: Juniper Grove RV Park, noon to 12:10 p.m. Cayuse at mailboxes, 12:20 to 12:30 p.m. Remington at mailboxes, 12:40 to 12:50 p.m. Hilltop Road at mailboxes, 1 to 1:10 p.m. Prineville West O’Neil Highway at Wetlands, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. End of SW Park Drive, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. Ochoco School Crossing, noon to 12:10 p.m. NW 10th and NW Glenwood, 12:05 to 12:15 p.m. Western Sky, 12:15 to 12:25 p.m. Ochoco West, 12:40 to 12:50 p.m. Prineville East Ridgeview Commons, noon to 12:10 Crystal Corral RV Park, 12:20 to 12:30 p.m. Lakshore RV Park, 12:40 to 12:50 p.m. Prineville North Mariposa and Larry Court, 12:25 to 12:35 p.m. Yellowpine Park, 12:40 to 12:50 p.m. 3050 N. Main Street, 1 to 1:10 p.m. Prineville South Los Árboles Trailer Park, 11:45 to 11:55 a.m.

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Madras area: Madras High School, 9:30– 10:30 a.m. Bridges High School, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Madras Catholic Church, 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. Tops Trailer Park, 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. Jefferson Street & 97-Mart, 10:45 – 11:00 a.m.

Metolius Elementary, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Redmond High School, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Sisters Elementary School, 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 – noon

Warm Springs area Warm Springs K-8, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. West Hills at Poosh & West Hills Drive, 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. Tenino Apartments, 10:00 – 10:15 a.m. Trailer Court at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street, 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Seekseequa in the Firehall parking lot, 11:15 – 11:30 a.m. Upper Dry Creek at Tommie Street at the North End, 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. Sunnyside, at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive, 10:00 – 10:15 a.m. Wolfe Point Drive at first paved road on left, 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Kah-Nee-Ta at the Hamlets, 11:00 – 11:15 a.m. Simnasho & Hwy 3 in the Longhouse parking lot, 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.



REMINDER: Hours Expand for Local COVID-19 Hotline: 541-699-5109

Now with increased hours, Central Oregon's free COVID-19 nonemergency hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Call to connect with a caregiver or county health professional. This partnership between St. Charles Health System and Deschutes County Health Services, which debuted on March 17, is currently averaging 175 calls per day and is open to all residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

HOW TO REPORT INCIDENTS OF HARASSMENT, DISCRIMINATION

Nationwide, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have led to incidents of harassment and discrimination, particularly against Asian Americans. There is no place for discrimination — in Oregon, or anywhere. The Oregon Department of Justice urges Oregonians to report acts of hate or bias at 844-924-BIAS (2424).

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN's website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others.

