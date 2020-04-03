Bend businesses showcase products virtually on First Friday

Coronavirus

First Fridays in Bend now held through virtual pop-up shops

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First Friday festivities usually take place in downtown Bend on the first Friday of the month. But with non-essential businesses closures, many stores have temporarily closed.

Some vendors and shoppers still were heading to their front porches from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday evening for drinks, music and online shopping at local businesses.

Participating artists who signed up to the Facebook page "First Friday Safe at Home" will be able to sell products and some even offer delivery or curb side pickup.

A few of the businesses that were participating were Wren and Wild, Joy's Jewelry and Open Door Healing.

The organizer of the event, Amanda Rose, said this is a way to help the community move forward.

"Absolutely, it really is a crucial time right now, so anything that anyone can earn to continue to move forward in life is ridiculously important," Rose said. "Especially within our own community. So if there are people out there who have the opportunity to shop tonight, and support those local businesses, it is critical right now."

Rose said if the social order extends for the next few months, she plans to set up more virtual First Fridays.