Gov. Brown orders schools closed for rest of school year

Closure extended to curb COVID-19 outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ)— Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that all K-12 schools in the state will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Missing school is especially difficult on our students and their parents,” Brown said. “To all the moms and dads, I can’t imagine what you’re up against, balancing parenting during this very scary crisis.”

Brown said seniors who had passing grades in mid-March will receive passing grades in all their classes so they can graduate.

Health authorities say there are more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 30 deaths.

Brown announced on March 12 that schools would be closed through March 31. Five days later, on March 17, the governor extended the closure through April 28.

On March 31, in a letter sent to superintendents and principals throughout Oregon, Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill said there was a possibility that students wouldn't return to their classrooms for the remainder of the school year, relying instead on online learning.

Many school districts have started distance learning over the past couple weeks with supplemental lessons and assignments. According to the Oregon Department of Education's "Distance Learning For All" plan, every district in the state is required to have a distance learning plan in place by April 13.

On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all Washington in-person classes at public, private and charter K-12 schools would be closed through the academic year.

Asked at a news conference when businesses might be able to reopen, Brown said, "We simply don't know" -- but that the social distancing and other measures are working to blunt the impact of COVID-19.

"We also know if we take our foot off the brake and begin to eliminate all those social distancing measures, the virus numbers then go through the roof," the governor said.

Brown also said she hasn't been seen in public the last couple of weeks because she's had a cold. She was tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative. Other than an occasional cough, she said, "I'm in really good health."

News release from the Oregon Department of Education:

Graduation Pathways 2020 Released

The guidance empowers students to graduate from high school and

move on to the next step in their life





(Salem, Ore.) – COVID-19 won’t stop Oregon’s high school seniors.

That was the message the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) delivered today as it released Graduation Pathways 2020, the official guidance detailing how Oregon’s high school seniors can earn their final set of high school credits and graduate on-time.

“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” Gill said. “This guidance assures our students’ hard earned futures even during this global challenge.”

Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community. This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting less than 2 percent of our seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12. It is important that we honor the dedication and accomplishments of the class of 2020.

Key components of the guidance:

Maintains Oregon’s rigorous credit requirements while providing a clear path to graduation for seniors who were on-track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure.

Ensures that schools focus their resources to first support students who need to complete additional credits to graduate and then prepare all graduates for their next steps in life.

Suspends Essential Skills and Personalized Learning Requirements.

“The Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance celebrates the nearly 13 years of work and accomplishment by these graduating seniors and empowers students to move on to the next step in their life,” said Oregon PTA President Kriste Dille.

“We have to remember that we have a global pandemic occurring and we must be dedicated to doing what’s right for each student and their families,” said Gresham-Barlow School District Superintendent Dr. A. Katrise Perera. “I believe we, as education leaders, have a moral obligation to keep students' futures whole and their graduation pathways clear. This statewide approach to graduation is our best option.”

“The new guidance gives districts the information we need and puts the right focus on supporting each and every senior and honoring their work over their 13 years of study," said Cascade School District Superintendent Darin Drill.

Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University issued this statement in response to the guidance.

“The Oregon public universities are committed to ensuring that incoming freshman students who intend to enroll at our institutions are considered fairly in light of the educational interruption they have endured in their final year of high school. No student admitted to our institutions for fall 2020 will have their admission rescinded due to changes in grading policy or the inability to complete their coursework, as long as they graduate high school. Students who apply to our institutions are still subject to a review process that focuses on their ability to succeed in college, but the Oregon public universities recognize that some situations are beyond their control. We look forward to supporting students and high schools through this challenging time, both now and with future high school graduating classes impacted by the pandemic.”

Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance can be found on the ODE website within the Distance Learning for All guidance document, section four.