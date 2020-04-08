Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths; toll reaches 38

Coronavirus

Nearly 60 new cases push total past 1,200; surge of 300 new Deschutes test results, just one positive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five more deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, raising the state's death toll to 38, officials said.

Meanwhile, 58 new cases of the new coronavirus were reported in the state, for a total of 1,239 positive test results. That compares to 23,325 negative test results, according to the Oregon Health Authority's Wednesday update.

Ten of the deaths have occurred in Multnomah County, nine in Marion County, six in Washington County, five in Yamhill County, three in Clackamas County, two in Linn County and one in Benton, Lane and Polk counties.

Deschutes County reported one more positive test result, for a total of 45 -- and a surge of more than 300 negative results was added Wednesday, for a total of 878.

Crook County has now had 82 negative test results and one confirmed case. Jefferson County has had no cases and 81 negative test results.

Deschutes County reported 17 of its 45 COVID-19 cases have recovered. It said 21 were female and 24 were male, while 21 had a domestic or international travel history and 24 did not. Fifteen of the cases had been hospitalized and 30 had not.

The state Emergency Coordination Center also released its daily update on COVID-19 that includes the status of hospital capacity and PPE supply inventory. It also offers a summary from each of the state’s 18 emergency support functions.