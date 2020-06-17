Tumalo Falls Day-Use Area reopens to visitors Thursday

Coronavirus

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest has announced it will reopen the popular Tumalo Falls day-use site to visitors on Thursday.

Given the popularity of Tumalo Falls, visitors are encouraged to follow the Center for Disease Control’s physical distancing guidance of six feet distance to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus while in the area and to wear masks when that distancing guidance cannot be met.

In addition, forest visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly across the Deschutes National Forest by following the guidance below:

Know Before You Go: Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don't go. If it's crowded, have a plan B. Plan: Bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering to sites like Tumalo Falls, which may be crowded. Practice Physical Distancing: Adventure only with your immediate household. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you are sick, stay home. Play It Safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained. Leave No Trace: Respect public lands and communities and take all your garbage with you.

For questions about activities on the Deschutes National Forest, the public can get more information in the following ways:

Contact the appropriate Ranger District (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District: 541-383-5300, or send an email to SM.FS.BFR_FD@usda.gov

Sisters Ranger District: 541-549-7700

Crescent Ranger District: 541-433-3200

PLEASE NOTE: The Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District receives a high volume of calls, and the public is encouraged to send questions to the email listed in order to avoid delays in getting questions answered.