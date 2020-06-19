Pendleton Round-Up canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pendleton Round-Up has been canceled for the first time since World War II, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The East Oregonian reports that the Round-Up Association and Happy Canyon made the announcement Friday in what would have been the rodeo's 110th year.

The Round-Up had submitted an operation plan to the governor's office, outlining how they'd conduct a rodeo and follow health and safety precautions. But the board of directors decided the barriers were too great to surmount.

The new Let 'Er Buck CAres Fund, through the Oregon Community Foundation, will raise funds for community groups that usually benefit from Round-Up Week.

The Round-Up is offering refunds or ticket rollovers for next year, or ticket-holders can donate to the new fund.