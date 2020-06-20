Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 178 new cases

Coronavirus

As testing increases and counties reopen, positive rate rises slightly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 189, along with 178 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 6,750 cases, along with 192,186 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).

Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died six days later in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Note: Two cases previously reported in Polk County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.

County Cases New cases Total deaths Negative tests Baker 1 0 0 385 Benton 68 2 5 5,589 Clackamas 580 19 22 18,850 Clatsop 46 0 0 2,049 Columbia 26 0 0 2,257 Coos 36 3 0 2,246 Crook 9 0 0 869 Curry 7 0 0 605 Deschutes 142 0 0 8,942 Douglas 33 1 0 4,204 Gilliam 0 0 0 82 Grant 1 0 0 159 Harney 1 0 0 346 Hood River 87 0 0 2,081 Jackson 87 2 0 9,991 Jefferson 78 1 0 1,630 Josephine 26 0 1 3,427 Klamath 84 4 0 4,345 Lake 6 0 0 210 Lane 95 2 3 18,469 Lincoln 284 23 0 3,555 Linn 128 1 9 6,029 Malheur 49 6 1 1,033 Marion 1,294 30 34 13,959 Morrow 28 1 1 299 Multnomah 1,748 34 68 40,832 Polk 131 0 12 2,513 Sherman 1 0 0 135 Tillamook 6 0 0 1,048 Umatilla 234 4 4 2,533 Union 255 2 0 1,033 Wallowa 7 2 0 352 Wasco 46 4 1 1,914 Washington 1,029 37 20 25,750 Wheeler 0 0 0 110 Yamhill 97 0 8 4,355 Total 6,750 178 189 192,186

Testing increases, positive rate slightly higher

OHA has released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10 percent.

The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.

Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

