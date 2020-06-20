Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 178 new cases

As testing increases and counties reopen, positive rate rises slightly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 189, along with 178 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 6,750 cases, along with 192,186 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).

Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died six days later in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

  • Note: Two cases previously reported in Polk County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
CountyCasesNew casesTotal deathsNegative tests
Baker100385
Benton68255,589
Clackamas580192218,850
Clatsop46002,049
Columbia26002,257
Coos36302,246
Crook900869
Curry700605
Deschutes142008,942
Douglas33104,204
Gilliam00082
Grant100159
Harney100346
Hood River87002,081
Jackson87209,991
Jefferson78101,630
Josephine26013,427
Klamath84404,345
Lake600210
Lane952318,469
Lincoln2842303,555
Linn128196,029
Malheur49611,033
Marion1,294303413,959
Morrow2811299
Multnomah1,748346840,832
Polk1310122,513
Sherman100135
Tillamook6001,048
Umatilla234442,533
Union255201,033
Wallowa720352
Wasco46411,914
Washington1,029372025,750
Wheeler000110
Yamhill97084,355
Total6,750178189192,186

Testing increases, positive rate slightly higher

OHA has released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10 percent.

The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.

Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

