Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 178 new cases
As testing increases and counties reopen, positive rate rises slightly
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 189, along with 178 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 6,750 cases, along with 192,186 negative test results.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).
Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died six days later in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Note: Two cases previously reported in Polk County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
|County
|Cases
|New cases
|Total deaths
|Negative tests
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|385
|Benton
|68
|2
|5
|5,589
|Clackamas
|580
|19
|22
|18,850
|Clatsop
|46
|0
|0
|2,049
|Columbia
|26
|0
|0
|2,257
|Coos
|36
|3
|0
|2,246
|Crook
|9
|0
|0
|869
|Curry
|7
|0
|0
|605
|Deschutes
|142
|0
|0
|8,942
|Douglas
|33
|1
|0
|4,204
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|0
|82
|Grant
|1
|0
|0
|159
|Harney
|1
|0
|0
|346
|Hood River
|87
|0
|0
|2,081
|Jackson
|87
|2
|0
|9,991
|Jefferson
|78
|1
|0
|1,630
|Josephine
|26
|0
|1
|3,427
|Klamath
|84
|4
|0
|4,345
|Lake
|6
|0
|0
|210
|Lane
|95
|2
|3
|18,469
|Lincoln
|284
|23
|0
|3,555
|Linn
|128
|1
|9
|6,029
|Malheur
|49
|6
|1
|1,033
|Marion
|1,294
|30
|34
|13,959
|Morrow
|28
|1
|1
|299
|Multnomah
|1,748
|34
|68
|40,832
|Polk
|131
|0
|12
|2,513
|Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|135
|Tillamook
|6
|0
|0
|1,048
|Umatilla
|234
|4
|4
|2,533
|Union
|255
|2
|0
|1,033
|Wallowa
|7
|2
|0
|352
|Wasco
|46
|4
|1
|1,914
|Washington
|1,029
|37
|20
|25,750
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|0
|110
|Yamhill
|97
|0
|8
|4,355
|Total
|6,750
|178
|189
|192,186
Testing increases, positive rate slightly higher
OHA has released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10 percent.
The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.
Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
