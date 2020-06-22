Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 146 new cases push total past 7,000

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192, along with nearly 150 more cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 7,083, along with 193,689 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending. An update will be provided when we have additional information.

Deschutes County has now had a total of 142 COVID-19 cases and 8,521 negative test results. Crook County has had nine cases and 849 negative test results. Jefferson County (including Warm Springs) has had 77 cases and 1,561 negative test results.

Of the total cases, 76% have not been hospitalized, 14% have and data was not provided for 10%, OHA data showed Monday.

Of the 188 deaths, 86 were 80 or older, 52 in their 70s and 38 in their 60s, though those 60 and older make up just 23% of total COVID-19 cases.



Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.