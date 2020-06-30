Oregon reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, 22 in Central Oregon

Coronavirus

Ten new cases in Deschutes County, 12 in Jefferson/Warm Springs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 207, along with 181 new cases -- 22 of them in two Central Oregon counties, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 8,656 cases, along with 228,978 negative test results.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (1), Deschutes (10), Jackson (5), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (7), Marion (25), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Umatilla (9), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Deschutes County has now had 181 cases and 10,495 negative test results; it reports 146 have recovered. Jefferson County, whose count includes Warm Springs, has had 112 cases and 1,919 negative test results. Crook County had had 10 cases and 1,033 test results.

Warm Springs late Monday reported 72 positive cases, with four hospitalized and 53 recovered.

Oregon’s 205th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 206th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 29, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 207th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

