Alaska Airlines could ban non-masked flyers from flights

Coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says its flight attendants can issue warnings to passengers who refuse to wear a mask which could lead to them being banned from future flights.

The Seattle Times reports that starting in early July, the airline will hand yellow cards to non-compliant passengers, advising them that it is their “final notice” and that a written report about them will be made.

If a passenger continues to refuse, it will be noted in the report and a decision could be made to ban the passenger from future flights, the airline said.

The company said Tuesday a change was needed because of tension caused for people on a plane when travelers disregard or disobey the mask requirement.