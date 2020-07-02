Oregon reports record 375 new cases of COVID-19; first Klamath County death

Coronavirus

Tally includes 18 new Central Oregon cases; Umatilla County has 88

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, eclipsing the old daily record by nearly 100, while Klamath County's first reported death raised the state's death toll to 209.

OHA reported 375 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 9,294 cases, along with 241,760 negative test results.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has had 192 COVID-19 cases and 10,744 negative test results, OHA said. Crook County has had 11 cases and 1,070 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 126 cases and 1,992 negative test results.

Oregon’s 209th COVID-19 death is 73-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 30. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Thursday's case count is Oregon’s largest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic, following the previous record tally on Wednesday, of 281 new cases.

"Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth," OHA said, "and cases are rising faster in our rural communities and in Central and Eastern Oregon. The largest county case count Thursday was in Umatilla County, with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread."

Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown ordered face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places throughout the state. Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6 feet of distancing between people, has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Slight data change to Public Health Indicators Dashboard

Due to technical issues in processing negative COVID-19 tests this week, many negative tests reported on June 25, were processed on later days, causing a spike in the percent positivity metric for that day on the Public Health Indicators Dashboard.

OHA said this week's trends in positive test percentages should be interpreted with increased caution. To present more accurate information, the total percent over the last seven days is provided in parentheses.

