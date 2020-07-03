Oregon reports 344 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in C. Oregon; no new deaths
OHA also lists counties' spread, 'sporadic spread' rates per 100,000
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remains unchanged at 209, but another 344 new cases were reported, pushing the total toward 10,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
OHA reported 344 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 9,636 cases, along with 245,096 negative test results. The daily case count is second-highest of the pandemic, after Thursday's record report of 375 new cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (18), Linn (2), Malheur (20), Marion (32), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (46), and Yamhill (1).
The Health Authority also released a table showing recent trends in cases by county between mid-June and the beginning of July.
OHA said, "These trends show where the COVID-19 virus is spreading at the fastest rate and which counties have the highest rates of 'sporadic' transmission – i.e., cases that do not have a clear epidemiological link to other outbreaks or clusters of infections and therefore indicate that the virus is spreading uncontained in a community.
Governor Kate Brown identified eight counties that will be placed on a “Watch List” based on these data: Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wasco. State and local health officials will closely monitor the situation in these counties in coming days and prioritize additional resources to suppress the virus in these hotspot communities.
Recent Data on COVID-19 Spread by County
(June 18, 2020-July 1, 2020)
|Case Count
|Case Rate / 100,000 population
|Sporadic Case Rate / 100,000 population
|Clatsop
|3
|7.78
|5.19
|Lane
|89
|24.13
|5.42
|Columbia
|5
|9.83
|5.90
|Douglas
|15
|13.85
|6.46
|Jackson
|46
|21.47
|8.40
|Benton
|17
|18.94
|8.91
|Crook
|2
|8.95
|8.95
|Coos
|9
|14.22
|11.06
|Linn
|28
|22.79
|13.02
|Deschutes
|54
|29.89
|14.39
|Yamhill
|35
|33.71
|14.45
|Josephine
|15
|17.55
|16.38
|Klamath
|55
|82.94
|16.59
|Hood River
|4
|17.29
|17.29
|Baker
|3
|18.77
|18.77
|Tillamook
|6
|23.01
|19.17
|Polk
|21
|25.79
|20.88
|Clackamas
|234
|57.67
|22.43
|Marion
|320
|95.36
|30.99
|Washington
|473
|81.30
|32.83
|Multnomah
|640
|80.14
|36.56
|Wallowa
|6
|86.66
|43.33
|Lincoln
|98
|204.67
|50.12
|Wasco
|33
|127.58
|50.26
|Lake
|13
|165.75
|89.25
|Jefferson
|53
|229.01
|116.67
|Union
|102
|391.89
|138.31
|Malheur
|98
|322.04
|193.88
|Umatilla
|413
|537.08
|313.40
|Morrow
|51
|454.75
|338.83
See the table below for total cumulative cases, deaths, and negative tests by county, as of July 3, 2020.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|4
|0
|512
|Benton
|91
|5
|6,241
|Clackamas
|795
|24
|23,851
|Clatsop
|49
|0
|2,462
|Columbia
|35
|0
|2,824
|Coos
|42
|0
|2,745
|Crook
|12
|0
|1,078
|Curry
|8
|0
|722
|Deschutes
|201
|0
|10,994
|Douglas
|45
|0
|5,121
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|97
|Grant
|1
|0
|194
|Harney
|1
|0
|415
|Hood River
|88
|0
|2,379
|Jackson
|140
|0
|12,509
|Jefferson
|131
|0
|2,020
|Josephine
|44
|1
|4,319
|Klamath
|125
|1
|5,081
|Lake
|20
|0
|251
|Lane
|196
|3
|24,379
|Lincoln
|345
|2
|4,734
|Linn
|156
|9
|6,979
|Malheur
|160
|1
|1,698
|Marion
|1,595
|47
|17,381
|Morrow
|82
|1
|520
|Multnomah
|2,361
|69
|53,268
|Polk
|154
|12
|2,946
|Sherman
|2
|0
|149
|Tillamook
|13
|0
|1,359
|Umatilla
|667
|4
|4,071
|Union
|355
|1
|1,712
|Wallowa
|10
|0
|436
|Wasco
|85
|1
|2,253
|Washington
|1,491
|20
|33,807
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|122
|Yamhill
|132
|8
|5,467
|Total
|9,636
|209
|245,096
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments