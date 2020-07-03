Oregon reports 344 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in C. Oregon; no new deaths

Coronavirus

OHA also lists counties' spread, 'sporadic spread' rates per 100,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remains unchanged at 209, but another 344 new cases were reported, pushing the total toward 10,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 344 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 9,636 cases, along with 245,096 negative test results. The daily case count is second-highest of the pandemic, after Thursday's record report of 375 new cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (18), Linn (2), Malheur (20), Marion (32), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (46), and Yamhill (1).

The Health Authority also released a table showing recent trends in cases by county between mid-June and the beginning of July.

OHA said, "These trends show where the COVID-19 virus is spreading at the fastest rate and which counties have the highest rates of 'sporadic' transmission – i.e., cases that do not have a clear epidemiological link to other outbreaks or clusters of infections and therefore indicate that the virus is spreading uncontained in a community.

Governor Kate Brown identified eight counties that will be placed on a “Watch List” based on these data: Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wasco. State and local health officials will closely monitor the situation in these counties in coming days and prioritize additional resources to suppress the virus in these hotspot communities.

Recent Data on COVID-19 Spread by County

(June 18, 2020-July 1, 2020)

Case Count Case Rate / 100,000 population Sporadic Case Rate / 100,000 population Clatsop 3 7.78 5.19 Lane 89 24.13 5.42 Columbia 5 9.83 5.90 Douglas 15 13.85 6.46 Jackson 46 21.47 8.40 Benton 17 18.94 8.91 Crook 2 8.95 8.95 Coos 9 14.22 11.06 Linn 28 22.79 13.02 Deschutes 54 29.89 14.39 Yamhill 35 33.71 14.45 Josephine 15 17.55 16.38 Klamath 55 82.94 16.59 Hood River 4 17.29 17.29 Baker 3 18.77 18.77 Tillamook 6 23.01 19.17 Polk 21 25.79 20.88 Clackamas 234 57.67 22.43 Marion 320 95.36 30.99 Washington 473 81.30 32.83 Multnomah 640 80.14 36.56 Wallowa 6 86.66 43.33 Lincoln 98 204.67 50.12 Wasco 33 127.58 50.26 Lake 13 165.75 89.25 Jefferson 53 229.01 116.67 Union 102 391.89 138.31 Malheur 98 322.04 193.88 Umatilla 413 537.08 313.40 Morrow 51 454.75 338.83

See the table below for total cumulative cases, deaths, and negative tests by county, as of July 3, 2020.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 4 0 512 Benton 91 5 6,241 Clackamas 795 24 23,851 Clatsop 49 0 2,462 Columbia 35 0 2,824 Coos 42 0 2,745 Crook 12 0 1,078 Curry 8 0 722 Deschutes 201 0 10,994 Douglas 45 0 5,121 Gilliam 0 0 97 Grant 1 0 194 Harney 1 0 415 Hood River 88 0 2,379 Jackson 140 0 12,509 Jefferson 131 0 2,020 Josephine 44 1 4,319 Klamath 125 1 5,081 Lake 20 0 251 Lane 196 3 24,379 Lincoln 345 2 4,734 Linn 156 9 6,979 Malheur 160 1 1,698 Marion 1,595 47 17,381 Morrow 82 1 520 Multnomah 2,361 69 53,268 Polk 154 12 2,946 Sherman 2 0 149 Tillamook 13 0 1,359 Umatilla 667 4 4,071 Union 355 1 1,712 Wallowa 10 0 436 Wasco 85 1 2,253 Washington 1,491 20 33,807 Wheeler 0 0 122 Yamhill 132 8 5,467 Total 9,636 209 245,096

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

