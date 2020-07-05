BPRD summer camp leader tests positive for COVID-19; 7 youth self-quarantine

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The leader of a small summer camp at Bend Park & Recreation District's Juniper Swim and Fitness Center tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, leading to self-quarantine for seven young participants, an official said.

Park District Executive Director Don Horton said late Saturday the staff member, who notified a supervisor of the positive test result on June 25, had minor symptoms and was not hospitalized.

The leader of the one-week youth camp did have contact with other staff at the facility, Horton told NewsChannel 21, but Deschutes County Public Health "did a risk analysis and did not see this contact as high-risk, and therefore no quarantine was recommended for staff, other than the one who tested positive."

The camp did not have contact with other fitness center patrons, Horton said, adding that he was unaware of any camp participants who have fallen ill, though the 14-day quarantine period is not yet over.

Juniper Swim and Fitness Center reopened in early June, but the pool didn't reopen until later in the month.

Horton said while park district facilities are following state public health guidelines, he expects they will have other cases over time, and they will notify and follow the directives of county public health officials.