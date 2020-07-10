Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 275 new cases — 24 in Central Oregon

Coronavirus

(Update: Adding Deschutes County recovered cases; 11 COVID-19 patients at St. Charles Bend)

Social gatherings increasing spread; models show case count may rise sharply

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 232, along with 275 new cases -- 24 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 275 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 11,454 cases, along with 275,316 negative test results.

The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (15), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (51), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (44), Yamhill (8).

Deschutes County has now had 237 cases and 12,150 negative test results. Crook County has had one death, 18 cases and 1,165 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 160 cases and 2,227 negative test results, OHA said.

Deschutes County reports 180 of its cases have recovered.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, St. Charles Bend reported 11 COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 231st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on June 16 and died on July 2 at Saint Regional Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 232nd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 9. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: More details are available about Oregon’s 229th COVID-19 death. She is a 78-year-old female in Clackamas County who died on June 18 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to her death. No confirmatory testing for COVID-19 was performed, but this aligns with the CSTE probable case definition for a presumptive case, which OHA follows.

Social gatherings are increasing spread

Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen spread of COVID-19 when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include:

Graduations

Birthdays

Weddings

Holidays

COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to:

Exercise classes

Fraternity party

Bachelor party

While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities, and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.

OHA recommends that everyone:

Limit the size of our gatherings

Keep our distance

Cover our faces

Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.

Modeling shows potentially steep upward trend

The newest modeling shows the continuation of a concerning trend of rapidly spreading COVID-19 throughout Oregon. Cases are rising at a rate so high that even a 10 percent reduction in cases would not slow the rise in cases.

The bottom line is that the disease is spreading more rapidly than expected and that since reopening, Oregonians have not consistently modeled the behavior needed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Three modeling scenarios all show rising cases.

The first scenario assumes transmission rates stay the same as they are now, with daily infections tripling over the next month and a similar increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the next 30 days.

The second scenario assumes a 10-percentage point decrease over the 30 days, slowing the growth of infection and cutting hospitalizations in half.

The third and final scenario assumes a 10-percentage point increase continuing over the next 30 days with a dramatic increase in daily cases and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.

In any scenario, OHA said, Oregonians must do more to flatten the curve of COVID-19 by taking the recommendations of health authorities. Limit the size of gatherings; maintain six feet of physical distance between people; wear a face masks; practice good hand hygiene -- and stay home if you are sick.

