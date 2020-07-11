Oregon reports record 409 COVID-19 cases, 19 in C. Oregon; no new deaths
15 new cases in Deschutes County, 4 in Jefferson County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authorities reported a record 409 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, in part for technical reasons, but said there were no new deaths, keeping that toll at 232.
OHA reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 11,85 cases, along with 280,332 negative test results.
The agency said Saturday’s high number is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours Thursday. Those cases are included in Saturday’s case count.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (7), Multnomah (99), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (50), Union (1),Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (55), Yamhill (15).
Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen spread of COVID-19 when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include:
- Graduations
- Birthdays
- Weddings
- Holidays
COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to:
- Exercise classes
- Fraternity party
- Bachelor party
While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, OHA said, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.
OHA recommends that everyone:
- Limit the size of our gatherings
- Keep our distance
- Cover our faces
- Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|11
|0
|630
|Benton
|112
|6
|6,696
|Clackamas
|955
|27
|27,247
|Clatsop
|55
|0
|2,737
|Columbia
|48
|0
|3,241
|Coos
|54
|0
|2,997
|Crook
|18
|1
|1,179
|Curry
|9
|0
|782
|Deschutes
|252
|0
|12,400
|Douglas
|60
|0
|5,742
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|118
|Grant
|1
|0
|399
|Harney
|2
|0
|450
|Hood River
|104
|0
|2,687
|Jackson
|178
|0
|13,882
|Jefferson
|163
|0
|2,284
|Josephine
|57
|1
|4,934
|Klamath
|135
|1
|5,562
|Lake
|24
|0
|324
|Lane
|294
|3
|27,819
|Lincoln
|361
|5
|5,105
|Linn
|174
|10
|7,881
|Malheur
|302
|1
|2,078
|Marion
|1,831
|53
|20,029
|Morrow
|138
|1
|660
|Multnomah
|2,824
|72
|61,803
|Polk
|173
|12
|3,272
|Sherman
|4
|0
|184
|Tillamook
|16
|0
|1,558
|Umatilla
|987
|7
|5,184
|Union
|369
|2
|1,832
|Wallowa
|14
|0
|486
|Wasco
|116
|1
|2,488
|Washington
|1,815
|20
|38,976
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|124
|Yamhill
|194
|9
|6,562
|Total
|11,851
|232
|280,332
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
