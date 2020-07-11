Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 12:57 pm

Oregon reports record 409 COVID-19 cases, 19 in C. Oregon; no new deaths

COVID-19 (Titled)

15 new cases in Deschutes County, 4 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authorities reported a record 409 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, in part for technical reasons, but said there were no new deaths, keeping that toll at 232.

OHA reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 11,85 cases, along with 280,332 negative test results.

The agency said Saturday’s high number is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours Thursday. Those cases are included in Saturday’s case count.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (7), Multnomah (99), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (50), Union (1),Wallowa (1),  Wasco (10), Washington (55), Yamhill (15).

Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen spread of COVID-19 when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include:

  • Graduations
  • Birthdays
  • Weddings
  • Holidays

COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to:

  • Exercise classes
  • Fraternity party
  • Bachelor party

While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, OHA said, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.

OHA recommends that everyone:

  • Limit the size of our gatherings
  • Keep our distance
  • Cover our faces
  • Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases1Total deaths2Negative tests3
Baker110630
Benton11266,696
Clackamas9552727,247
Clatsop5502,737
Columbia4803,241
Coos5402,997
Crook1811,179
Curry90782
Deschutes252012,400
Douglas6005,742
Gilliam10118
Grant10399
Harney20450
Hood River10402,687
Jackson178013,882
Jefferson16302,284
Josephine5714,934
Klamath13515,562
Lake240324
Lane294327,819
Lincoln36155,105
Linn174107,881
Malheur30212,078
Marion1,8315320,029
Morrow1381660
Multnomah2,8247261,803
Polk173123,272
Sherman40184
Tillamook1601,558
Umatilla98775,184
Union36921,832
Wallowa140486
Wasco11612,488
Washington1,8152038,976
Wheeler00124
Yamhill19496,562
Total11,851232280,332

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

KTVZ Administrator

Comments

4 Comments

  3. Unbelievable propaganda! Making excuses for the headline and blaming it on technical reasons? The headline is all that a lot of people even read and will remember, and the lame stream media knows this. Notice how the focus is once again on fear mongering to promote social distancing and shaming. More brainwashing for the ignorant and it works so well.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/doug-casey-covid-brainwashing-look-hysteria-problem-not-flu-itself

    1. The headline is factual. OHA simply explained that the one-day growth in the number was due in part to a delay. It doesn’t make the number inaccurate. We will continue to post their data every day, and folks can call it what they wish. Many have thanked us for doing as we do amid the whirlwind of blame and counter-claims.

Leave a Reply