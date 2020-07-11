Oregon reports record 409 COVID-19 cases, 19 in C. Oregon; no new deaths

Coronavirus

15 new cases in Deschutes County, 4 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authorities reported a record 409 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, in part for technical reasons, but said there were no new deaths, keeping that toll at 232.

OHA reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 11,85 cases, along with 280,332 negative test results.

The agency said Saturday’s high number is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours Thursday. Those cases are included in Saturday’s case count.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (7), Multnomah (99), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (50), Union (1),Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (55), Yamhill (15).

Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen spread of COVID-19 when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include:

Graduations

Birthdays

Weddings

Holidays

COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to:

Exercise classes

Fraternity party

Bachelor party

While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, OHA said, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.

OHA recommends that everyone:

Limit the size of our gatherings

Keep our distance

Cover our faces

Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 11 0 630 Benton 112 6 6,696 Clackamas 955 27 27,247 Clatsop 55 0 2,737 Columbia 48 0 3,241 Coos 54 0 2,997 Crook 18 1 1,179 Curry 9 0 782 Deschutes 252 0 12,400 Douglas 60 0 5,742 Gilliam 1 0 118 Grant 1 0 399 Harney 2 0 450 Hood River 104 0 2,687 Jackson 178 0 13,882 Jefferson 163 0 2,284 Josephine 57 1 4,934 Klamath 135 1 5,562 Lake 24 0 324 Lane 294 3 27,819 Lincoln 361 5 5,105 Linn 174 10 7,881 Malheur 302 1 2,078 Marion 1,831 53 20,029 Morrow 138 1 660 Multnomah 2,824 72 61,803 Polk 173 12 3,272 Sherman 4 0 184 Tillamook 16 0 1,558 Umatilla 987 7 5,184 Union 369 2 1,832 Wallowa 14 0 486 Wasco 116 1 2,488 Washington 1,815 20 38,976 Wheeler 0 0 124 Yamhill 194 9 6,562 Total 11,851 232 280,332

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

