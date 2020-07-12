Oregon reports 332 new COVID-19 cases, 21 in C. Oregon; 2 more deaths

Coronavirus

16 new cases reported in Deschutes County, 5 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, along with 332 more cases, 21 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,170 cases, along with 284,002 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 12 0 635 Benton 114 6 6,718 Clackamas 987 27 27,639 Clatsop 55 0 2,764 Columbia 48 0 3,274 Coos 53 0 3,032 Crook 18 1 1,200 Curry 9 0 789 Deschutes 268 0 12,596 Douglas 64 0 5,836 Gilliam 1 0 119 Grant 1 0 406 Harney 2 0 453 Hood River 105 0 2,710 Jackson 179 0 14,040 Jefferson 168 0 2,311 Josephine 57 1 4,979 Klamath 137 1 5,568 Lake 24 0 322 Lane 305 3 28,126 Lincoln 361 5 5,111 Linn 181 10 7,900 Malheur 373 2 2,140 Marion 1,859 53 20,404 Morrow 145 1 670 Multnomah 2,888 72 62,752 Polk 177 12 3,300 Sherman 5 0 188 Tillamook 16 0 1,569 Umatilla 1,013 7 5,253 Union 369 2 1,834 Wallowa 14 0 493 Wasco 117 1 2,518 Washington 1,847 21 39,550 Wheeler 0 0 124 Yamhill 198 9 6,679 Total 12,170 234 284,002

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.