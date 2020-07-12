Skip to Content
Oregon reports 332 new COVID-19 cases, 21 in C. Oregon; 2 more deaths

COVID-19 (Titled)

16 new cases reported in Deschutes County, 5 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, along with 332 more cases, 21 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,170 cases, along with 284,002 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases1Total deaths2Negative tests3
Baker120635
Benton11466,718
Clackamas9872727,639
Clatsop5502,764
Columbia4803,274
Coos5303,032
Crook1811,200
Curry90789
Deschutes268012,596
Douglas6405,836
Gilliam10119
Grant10406
Harney20453
Hood River10502,710
Jackson179014,040
Jefferson16802,311
Josephine5714,979
Klamath13715,568
Lake240322
Lane305328,126
Lincoln36155,111
Linn181107,900
Malheur37322,140
Marion1,8595320,404
Morrow1451670
Multnomah2,8887262,752
Polk177123,300
Sherman50188
Tillamook1601,569
Umatilla1,01375,253
Union36921,834
Wallowa140493
Wasco11712,518
Washington1,8472139,550
Wheeler00124
Yamhill19896,679
Total12,170234284,002

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

