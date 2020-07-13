Oregon reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; outbreaks at plant, prison

Coronavirus

No new cases reported in Central Oregon; state's latest positive rate at 5.8%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 237, along with 280 new cases and two new workplace outbreaks in Eastern Oregon, a snack processing plant and state prison, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

OHA reported 280 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 12,438 cases, along with 300,069 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (20), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Linn (1), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (9), Multnomah (82), Polk (2), Umatilla (28), Wallowa (1), Washington (47), and Yamhill (8).

No new cases were reported Monday in Central Oregon.

Deschutes County has had 268 cases and 12,772 negative test results. Crook County has had 18 cases, one death and 1,213 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 168 cases and 2,342 negative test results.

Oregon’s 235th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died July 11, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 236th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 1 and died July 4, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 237th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 8 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 9. He had underlying conditions.

Two worksite outbreaks reported of 20 cases or more

An outbreak of 20 cases has been reported at Shearer’s Foods, a snack, cookies and crackers processor plant near Hermiston in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on June 26, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of 102 cases has been reported at Snake River Correctional Institution, near Ontario in Malheur County. That case count also includes all Oregon residents linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The prison's case count does not include any Idaho residents who may be associated with the outbreak, as laboratories report positive test results to the state in which an individual resides. OHA said it is working closely with Idaho to coordinate contact tracing across state lines.

The outbreak investigation started on June 24, but at that time, the case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. The outbreak was reported in the COVID-19 Weekly Report on July 8, with six cases.

State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address these outbreaks and protect the health of workers.

OHA Releases Weekly Testing Summary

Today, OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary, which showed that 28,314 tests were performed from July 6-12, with 5.8% of those tests coming back positive.

Overall testing capacity is estimated to be 41,000 weekly tests, as of the most recent data available.

Meanwhile, OHA has received information that testing supply allocations from several major manufacturers to Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) and clinical labs in Oregon are being, or may be, reduced due to increasing national demand.

OHA and OSPHL are working collaboratively with in-state laboratories to help manage supply chain issues, and OHA continues to explore opportunities to expand collection and testing services.

