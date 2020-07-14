Oregon records 7 COVID-19 deaths, most since mid-April; 380 new cases, 12 in C.O.

Coronavirus

Oregon last reported 7 deaths in a day back on April 28

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon -- the highest daily count in 2 1/2 months -- raising the state’s death toll to 244, along with 380 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The last time Oregon saw seven deaths in a single day was on April 28, the OHA reported.

Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 12,805 cases, along with 304,802 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lane (8), Linn (2), Malheur (35), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (76), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (76), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (53), and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has had 276 cases and 12,897 negative test results. Crook County has had 19 cases and 1,227 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 169 cases and 2,367 negative test results.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Charles Bend reported six COVID-19 patients, three of whom were in the intensive care unit on ventilators.

Oregon’s 238th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 239th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on July 2, at OHSU Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 240th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 8. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 241st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 10, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 242nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 13, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 243rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 11, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 244th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 13. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

