More than 20 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services said Wednesday it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend that has led to more than 20 confirmed cases of the virus.

A resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and Health Services staff responded quickly to test all residents and staff, begin the contact tracing necessary to contain such an outbreak and to assess the dimensions of the outbreak.

There are currently more than 20 cases associated with this outbreak, with some test results outstanding, the agency said.

Deschutes County Health Services and staff at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care are working closely with the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services. The facility has notified the families of all patients.

DHS is onsite at the facility to assist in implementing appropriate response protocols, the announcement said. In addition, an OHA Health Care Associated Infection team is providing comprehensive infection prevention consultations with the facility, DHS and Health Services staff.

“We are very concerned by this outbreak, and its effects on these highly vulnerable residents, their families and the staff at this facility,” said Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway.

“We have been working closely with local long-term care facilities to prevent further infections and to protect our communities’ most vulnerable individuals,” Conway added

Under state guidelines, assisted living facilities that report that they have a staff member or resident with COVID-19 are not permitted to accept new residents and have additional restrictions related to visitors.