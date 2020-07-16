Oregon reports record 437 COVID-19 cases, 34 in Central Oregon; 2 new deaths

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 249, along with a record 437 new cases, including 34 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 13,509 cases and 305,437 negative test results.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (17), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (108), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (50), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (76), and Yamhill (3).

Deschutes County has had 316 cases, one death and 13,267 negative test results. Crook County has had 20 cases, one death and 1,257 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 177 cases, no deaths and 2,443 negative test results.

Deschutes County reports 203 of its cases have recovered, and that nearly 200 had no recent travel history. Only 34 were hospitalized.

St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning, with three in the intensive care unit, two of whom are on a ventilator.

Thursday’s case count is the highest since the onset of the pandemic. OHA said the rise in cases is attributed to the spread of COVID-19 from social gatherings and sporadic spread. Worksite outbreaks and long term care facility outbreaks also are contributing cases to the daily count, OHA said.

Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen outbreaks when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include:

Graduations

Birthdays

Weddings

Holidays

COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to:

An exercise class

A fraternity party

A bachelor party

While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.

OHA recommends that everyone:

Limit the size of our gatherings

Keep our distance

Cover our faces

Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.

Oregon’s 248th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 15, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 249th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 13. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Note: The date of Oregon’s 244th death was reported inaccurately yesterday. Oregon’s 244th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 14, at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

