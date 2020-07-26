Oregon reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 277 new cases, 27 in Central Oregon

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 289, along with 277 new cases, 27 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 16,758 cases and 361,717 negative test results.

The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 287th COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died on July 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 288th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 289th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 21 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. She had underlying conditions.

Sunday's OHA list does not yet include the two most recent Central Oregon COVID-19 deaths that occurred Thursday and have been reported by local officials and family members: Sharran Weeks, 79, at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, and Shirley Stayhi Heath, the wife of long-time Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr.

See the OHA table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 22 0 805 Benton 134 6 7,757 Clackamas 1276 34 35,158 Clatsop 68 0 3,284 Columbia 69 0 4,012 Coos 80 0 3,606 Crook 32 1 1,528 Curry 13 0 934 Deschutes 460 3 15,662 Douglas 116 1 7,194 Gilliam 3 0 144 Grant 2 0 475 Harney 6 0 517 Hood River 150 0 3,353 Jackson 291 0 17,107 Jefferson 258 0 2,825 Josephine 84 1 6,060 Klamath 181 1 6,572 Lake 31 0 419 Lane 448 3 37,566 Lincoln 380 8 6,407 Linn 223 10 9,859 Malheur 576 8 2,802 Marion 2,413 65 26,826 Morrow 245 1 1001 Multnomah 3,921 82 80,007 Polk 245 12 4,235 Sherman 8 0 231 Tillamook 24 0 1,866 Umatilla 1,678 16 7,749 Union 385 2 2,247 Wallowa 18 1 591 Wasco 146 3 3,025 Washington 2,495 22 51,198 Wheeler 0 0 132 Yamhill 277 9 8,563 Total 16,758 289 361,717

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

