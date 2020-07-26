Oregon reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 277 new cases, 27 in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 289, along with 277 new cases, 27 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 16,758 cases and 361,717 negative test results.
The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 287th COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died on July 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 288th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 289th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 21 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. She had underlying conditions.
Sunday's OHA list does not yet include the two most recent Central Oregon COVID-19 deaths that occurred Thursday and have been reported by local officials and family members: Sharran Weeks, 79, at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, and Shirley Stayhi Heath, the wife of long-time Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr.
See the OHA table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|22
|0
|805
|Benton
|134
|6
|7,757
|Clackamas
|1276
|34
|35,158
|Clatsop
|68
|0
|3,284
|Columbia
|69
|0
|4,012
|Coos
|80
|0
|3,606
|Crook
|32
|1
|1,528
|Curry
|13
|0
|934
|Deschutes
|460
|3
|15,662
|Douglas
|116
|1
|7,194
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|144
|Grant
|2
|0
|475
|Harney
|6
|0
|517
|Hood River
|150
|0
|3,353
|Jackson
|291
|0
|17,107
|Jefferson
|258
|0
|2,825
|Josephine
|84
|1
|6,060
|Klamath
|181
|1
|6,572
|Lake
|31
|0
|419
|Lane
|448
|3
|37,566
|Lincoln
|380
|8
|6,407
|Linn
|223
|10
|9,859
|Malheur
|576
|8
|2,802
|Marion
|2,413
|65
|26,826
|Morrow
|245
|1
|1001
|Multnomah
|3,921
|82
|80,007
|Polk
|245
|12
|4,235
|Sherman
|8
|0
|231
|Tillamook
|24
|0
|1,866
|Umatilla
|1,678
|16
|7,749
|Union
|385
|2
|2,247
|Wallowa
|18
|1
|591
|Wasco
|146
|3
|3,025
|Washington
|2,495
|22
|51,198
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|132
|Yamhill
|277
|9
|8,563
|Total
|16,758
|289
|361,717
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments
4 Comments
Barney i keep hearing reports that most bat flu patients in the st charles icu are not central oregon residents but instead visitors, are you able to confirm this?
That is, I’m sure, not information St. Charles or health officials would disclose. I doubt anywhere in the country have they given that breakdown, have you seen any such information anywhere? It could well be a HIPAA violation, not to mention more fuel to stoke the fires of hate of tourists/outsiders that is just one of many things sadly wrong with too many people. Local health officials continue to note that many of the local cases are locals not following the health and safety guidelines.
So they report residency of cases but not until they die?
They are very limited in disclosing where people die, as you’ll note – their home, or the hospital. Case locations also are limited to what county (residence), and more is disclosed by OHA only when there are outbreaks over a certain number in one location. They have been consistent in that. We sometimes, very rarely, learn more from family members, as we did with the latest Mt. Bachelor Memory Care death, when as the story states the daughter reached out to us.