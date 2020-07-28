Oregon reports record 14 COVID-19 deaths, 5 in C. Oregon; total tops 300

Coronavirus

18 of 342 new cases in Central Oregon; total of 9 deaths so far in region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed a record 14 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 303, including five recent deaths in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, including 18 in Central Oregon, bringing the state total to 17,416 cases, along with 370,240 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (9), Josephine (9), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Linn (5), Malheur (15), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (74), Polk (13), Umatilla (75), Washington (31), and Yamhill (9).

Crook County has had 35 cases, one death and 1,593 negative test results. Deschutes County has now had 478 cases, five deaths and 16,219 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 276 cases, three deaths and 2,912 negative test results.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Charles Health System reported eight COVID-19 patients. Two are in the ICU and on ventilators, officials said.

Tuesday's OHA list included two recent Central Oregon COVID-19 deaths that occurred last Thursday and were previously announced by local officials and/or confirmed by family members: Sharran Weeks, 79, at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, and Shirley Stayhi Heath, the wife of long-time Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr.

A message of condolence

The 14 deaths represent a record single-day count for Oregon since the pandemic began, eclipsing the then-record nine deaths reported last Friday.

“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease. It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.” – OHA Director Patrick Allen

Oregon’s 290th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old male in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 19 and died on July 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 291st COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old male in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 20 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 292nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 23 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 293rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 294th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old male in Malheur County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 15 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 295th COVID-19 death is a 26-year-old male in Yamhill County who died in his residence on July 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death.

Oregon’s 296th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on July 26. Location of death and presence of underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 297th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old male in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 25 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 298th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old female in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 299th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 300th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 26. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 301st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old male in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 302nd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 303rd death is an 84-year-old female in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 25. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Facebook Live Tomorrow with Testing Experts

Tomorrow, OHA testing experts Melissa Sutton, MD and Tom Jeanne, MD, will take questions from the public via Facebook Live on COVID-19 testing from 1:30 – 2 p.m. From who can should get tested, how to find a testing location and beyond, the doctors will help demystify testing in Oregon.

There will be simultaneous translation in both Spanish and ASL.

To join in English: https://www.facebook.com/OregonHealthAuthority/posts/3114522875251115

To join in Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/OHAespanol/live_videos/

