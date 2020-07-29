Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 304 new cases, 24 in Central Oregon

Coronavirus

Weekly report: Fewer positive test results, slight rise in deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 311, along with 304 new cases, 24 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 304 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 17,721 cases, along with 376,434 negative test results.

The new confirmed cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (16), Douglas (2), Hood River (7), Jackson (13), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (20), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51) and Yamhill (13).

Crook County has had 39 COVID-19 cases, one death and 1,623 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 494 cases, five deaths and 16,582 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 281 cases, three deaths and 2,950 negative test results.

St. Charles Health system reported eight COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with two of them in the ICU and on ventilators.

Oregon’s 304th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 305th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 306th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 307th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 27, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 308th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 309th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 25, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 310th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 27 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 311th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 19. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Expanded County-level Data Dashboard Released

OHA published a new, expanded version of Oregon’s “COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County” dashboard today.

The dashboard now includes additional information on weekly trends in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have been positive by county and weekly trends in the total number of persons tested for COVID-19 by county.

These trends help us understand changes in the burden of COVID-19 in communities across Oregon.

Weekly report shows daily increase and lower positivity for COVID-19

Today, OHA released its Weekly Report, which showed that during the week of July 20–26, 42,452 people were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon, and 5.1 percent of them had a positive result, down from 6.6 percent last week.

During that week, OHA recorded 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 infection, an increase from the previous week. In addition, 27 Oregonians were reported to have died, which is a slight increase from the previous week.

Large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases (those not linked to another case) have increased, consistent with community spread.

