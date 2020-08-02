Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports one new COVID-19 death, 286 new cases, 15 in C. Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, along with 285 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 19,097 cases, along with 394,560 negative test results.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson  (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

CountyCases (1)Total deaths (2)Negative tests (3)
Baker300967
Benton15568,241
Clackamas1,4013638,215
Clatsop8003,503
Columbia7804,311
Coos8403,930
Crook4311,702
Curry1401,015
Deschutes537817,807
Douglas13217,830
Gilliam40157
Grant20508
Harney80552
Hood River16903,581
Jackson385118,767
Jefferson31033,110
Josephine10516,658
Klamath19416,963
Lake320484
Lane518340,792
Lincoln39196,664
Linn2481010,547
Malheur673103,139
Marion2,6676729,510
Morrow30411,098
Multnomah4,4509286,841
Polk288124,825
Sherman140243
Tillamook2802,007
Umatilla1,996248,897
Union38822,412
Wallowa191665
Wasco16133,268
Washington2,8302355,952
Wheeler00137
Yamhill359119,262
Total19,097326394,560

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

