Oregon reports one new COVID-19 death, 286 new cases, 15 in C. Oregon

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, along with 285 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 19,097 cases, along with 394,560 negative test results.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Negative tests (3) Baker 30 0 967 Benton 155 6 8,241 Clackamas 1,401 36 38,215 Clatsop 80 0 3,503 Columbia 78 0 4,311 Coos 84 0 3,930 Crook 43 1 1,702 Curry 14 0 1,015 Deschutes 537 8 17,807 Douglas 132 1 7,830 Gilliam 4 0 157 Grant 2 0 508 Harney 8 0 552 Hood River 169 0 3,581 Jackson 385 1 18,767 Jefferson 310 3 3,110 Josephine 105 1 6,658 Klamath 194 1 6,963 Lake 32 0 484 Lane 518 3 40,792 Lincoln 391 9 6,664 Linn 248 10 10,547 Malheur 673 10 3,139 Marion 2,667 67 29,510 Morrow 304 1 1,098 Multnomah 4,450 92 86,841 Polk 288 12 4,825 Sherman 14 0 243 Tillamook 28 0 2,007 Umatilla 1,996 24 8,897 Union 388 2 2,412 Wallowa 19 1 665 Wasco 161 3 3,268 Washington 2,830 23 55,952 Wheeler 0 0 137 Yamhill 359 11 9,262 Total 19,097 326 394,560

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.