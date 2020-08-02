Oregon reports one new COVID-19 death, 286 new cases, 15 in C. Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, along with 285 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 19,097 cases, along with 394,560 negative test results.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Negative tests (3)
|Baker
|30
|0
|967
|Benton
|155
|6
|8,241
|Clackamas
|1,401
|36
|38,215
|Clatsop
|80
|0
|3,503
|Columbia
|78
|0
|4,311
|Coos
|84
|0
|3,930
|Crook
|43
|1
|1,702
|Curry
|14
|0
|1,015
|Deschutes
|537
|8
|17,807
|Douglas
|132
|1
|7,830
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|157
|Grant
|2
|0
|508
|Harney
|8
|0
|552
|Hood River
|169
|0
|3,581
|Jackson
|385
|1
|18,767
|Jefferson
|310
|3
|3,110
|Josephine
|105
|1
|6,658
|Klamath
|194
|1
|6,963
|Lake
|32
|0
|484
|Lane
|518
|3
|40,792
|Lincoln
|391
|9
|6,664
|Linn
|248
|10
|10,547
|Malheur
|673
|10
|3,139
|Marion
|2,667
|67
|29,510
|Morrow
|304
|1
|1,098
|Multnomah
|4,450
|92
|86,841
|Polk
|288
|12
|4,825
|Sherman
|14
|0
|243
|Tillamook
|28
|0
|2,007
|Umatilla
|1,996
|24
|8,897
|Union
|388
|2
|2,412
|Wallowa
|19
|1
|665
|Wasco
|161
|3
|3,268
|Washington
|2,830
|23
|55,952
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|137
|Yamhill
|359
|11
|9,262
|Total
|19,097
|326
|394,560
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments