Oregon reports one COVID-19 death, 263 new cases, 13 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, along with 263 new cases, 13 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272 cases, along with 425.765.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 38 0 1,066 Benton 169 6 8,723 Clackamas 1,538 40 40,686 Clatsop 85 0 3,834 Columbia 96 0 4,611 Coos 91 0 4,131 Crook 47 1 1,799 Curry 15 0 1,072 Deschutes 604 10 19,219 Douglas 151 1 8,432 Gilliam 4 0 199 Grant 4 0 549 Harney 10 0 585 Hood River 191 0 3,839 Jackson 465 2 19,913 Jefferson 360 4 3,440 Josephine 115 2 7,103 Klamath 201 2 7,521 Lake 32 0 535 Lane 585 3 43,952 Lincoln 416 9 6,931 Linn 281 10 11,210 Malheur 783 14 3,448 Marion 2,911 70 32,122 Morrow 357 3 1,228 Multnomah 4,917 95 94,631 Polk 313 12 5,389 Sherman 16 0 270 Tillamook 34 0 2,143 Umatilla 2,290 28 9,523 Union 394 2 2,530 Wallowa 19 1 713 Wasco 192 3 3,729 Washington 3,088 25 60,176 Wheeler 0 0 139 Yamhill 460 13 10,373 Total 21,272 356 425,765

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.