Coronavirus
Oregon reports one COVID-19 death, 263 new cases, 13 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) --  COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, along with 263 new cases, 13 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272 cases, along with 425.765.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases1Total deaths2Negative tests3
Baker3801,066
Benton16968,723
Clackamas1,5384040,686
Clatsop8503,834
Columbia9604,611
Coos9104,131
Crook4711,799
Curry1501,072
Deschutes6041019,219
Douglas15118,432
Gilliam40199
Grant40549
Harney100585
Hood River19103,839
Jackson465219,913
Jefferson36043,440
Josephine11527,103
Klamath20127,521
Lake320535
Lane585343,952
Lincoln41696,931
Linn2811011,210
Malheur783143,448
Marion2,9117032,122
Morrow35731,228
Multnomah4,9179594,631
Polk313125,389
Sherman160270
Tillamook3402,143
Umatilla2,290289,523
Union39422,530
Wallowa191713
Wasco19233,729
Washington3,0882560,176
Wheeler00139
Yamhill4601310,373
Total21,272356425,765

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

