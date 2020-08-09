Oregon reports one COVID-19 death, 263 new cases, 13 in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, along with 263 new cases, 13 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272 cases, along with 425.765.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|38
|0
|1,066
|Benton
|169
|6
|8,723
|Clackamas
|1,538
|40
|40,686
|Clatsop
|85
|0
|3,834
|Columbia
|96
|0
|4,611
|Coos
|91
|0
|4,131
|Crook
|47
|1
|1,799
|Curry
|15
|0
|1,072
|Deschutes
|604
|10
|19,219
|Douglas
|151
|1
|8,432
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|199
|Grant
|4
|0
|549
|Harney
|10
|0
|585
|Hood River
|191
|0
|3,839
|Jackson
|465
|2
|19,913
|Jefferson
|360
|4
|3,440
|Josephine
|115
|2
|7,103
|Klamath
|201
|2
|7,521
|Lake
|32
|0
|535
|Lane
|585
|3
|43,952
|Lincoln
|416
|9
|6,931
|Linn
|281
|10
|11,210
|Malheur
|783
|14
|3,448
|Marion
|2,911
|70
|32,122
|Morrow
|357
|3
|1,228
|Multnomah
|4,917
|95
|94,631
|Polk
|313
|12
|5,389
|Sherman
|16
|0
|270
|Tillamook
|34
|0
|2,143
|Umatilla
|2,290
|28
|9,523
|Union
|394
|2
|2,530
|Wallowa
|19
|1
|713
|Wasco
|192
|3
|3,729
|Washington
|3,088
|25
|60,176
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|139
|Yamhill
|460
|13
|10,373
|Total
|21,272
|356
|425,765
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Comments