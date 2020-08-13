Oregon reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, including 8th at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care

Coronavirus

OHA reports 294 new cases, including 18 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 383, including Deschutes County's 11th death -- the eighth among residents of Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 22,300 cases and 444,963 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (13), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (7), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (35), Morrow (6), Multnomah (84), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (9).

Deschutes County has now had 11 COVID-19 deaths, 621 cases and 19,876 negative test results. Crook County has had one death, 51 cases and 1,857 negative test results. Jefferson County has had four deaths, 392 cases and 3,671 negative test results.

OHA reported an 85-year-old Deschutes County resident tested positive on July 12 and died last Sunday at his residence. He had underlying conditions, the agency said.

He was the eighth resident to die in hospice care at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, where an outbreak in recent weeks has led to 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Mallory DaCosta, regional vice president of Frontier Management, which manages the facility, provided a statement Thursday to NewsChannel 21:

"We are saddened to confirm the passing of one of our residents over the weekend," the facility said. "This resident was on hospice prior to the pandemic and did test positive for COVID-19.

"We continue to implement practices set forth by the CDC, as we have since the beginning of this unprecedented global event. We comforted to report that a large majority of cases remain asymptomatic, or have passed the crucial 20- and 30-day mark."

St. Charles Health System reported 10 COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU on ventilators.

Oregon’s 376th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on August 5 and died August 10 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 377th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 8, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 378th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 9. More information about presence of underlying conditions and location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 379th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 380th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on August 9 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 381st COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 9 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 382nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 383rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

