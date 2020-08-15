Skip to Content
Oregon reports 1 COVID-19 death: Jefferson County man who died at St. Charles Bend

Man, 71, died Friday, had underlying conditions; fifth Jefferson County death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, a 71-year-old Jefferson County man who died Friday at St. Charles Bend, raising the state’s death toll to 386, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, including 23 in Central Oregon, bringing the state total to 23,018 cases, along with 461,861 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death, the fifth among Jefferson County residents, is a 71-year-old man who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend.. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

CountyCases1Total deaths2Negative tests3
Baker5301157
Benton18669345
Clackamas16644944864
Clatsop9004066
Columbia10615054
Coos9304338
Crook5211943
Curry1901129
Deschutes6371120415
Douglas16019014
Gilliam40208
Grant40600
Harney110621
Hood River21604068
Jackson542221304
Jefferson40853733
Josephine13827534
Klamath20827889
Lake320577
Lane621446910
Lincoln43797171
Linn3281111992
Malheur894153671
Marion31657334449
Morrow40031331
Multnomah5264101103695
Polk356125958
Sherman160279
Tillamook3502284
Umatilla24353210140
Union39822718
Wallowa211741
Wasco20133971
Washington33102766611
Wheeler00142
Yamhill5141311939
Total23,018386461,861

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

