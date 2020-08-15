Oregon reports 1 COVID-19 death: Jefferson County man who died at St. Charles Bend

Coronavirus

Man, 71, died Friday, had underlying conditions; fifth Jefferson County death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, a 71-year-old Jefferson County man who died Friday at St. Charles Bend, raising the state’s death toll to 386, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, including 23 in Central Oregon, bringing the state total to 23,018 cases, along with 461,861 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death, the fifth among Jefferson County residents, is a 71-year-old man who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend.. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 53 0 1157 Benton 186 6 9345 Clackamas 1664 49 44864 Clatsop 90 0 4066 Columbia 106 1 5054 Coos 93 0 4338 Crook 52 1 1943 Curry 19 0 1129 Deschutes 637 11 20415 Douglas 160 1 9014 Gilliam 4 0 208 Grant 4 0 600 Harney 11 0 621 Hood River 216 0 4068 Jackson 542 2 21304 Jefferson 408 5 3733 Josephine 138 2 7534 Klamath 208 2 7889 Lake 32 0 577 Lane 621 4 46910 Lincoln 437 9 7171 Linn 328 11 11992 Malheur 894 15 3671 Marion 3165 73 34449 Morrow 400 3 1331 Multnomah 5264 101 103695 Polk 356 12 5958 Sherman 16 0 279 Tillamook 35 0 2284 Umatilla 2435 32 10140 Union 398 2 2718 Wallowa 21 1 741 Wasco 201 3 3971 Washington 3310 27 66611 Wheeler 0 0 142 Yamhill 514 13 11939 Total 23,018 386 461,861

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.