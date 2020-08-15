Oregon reports 1 COVID-19 death: Jefferson County man who died at St. Charles Bend
Man, 71, died Friday, had underlying conditions; fifth Jefferson County death
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, a 71-year-old Jefferson County man who died Friday at St. Charles Bend, raising the state’s death toll to 386, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, including 23 in Central Oregon, bringing the state total to 23,018 cases, along with 461,861 negative test results.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death, the fifth among Jefferson County residents, is a 71-year-old man who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend.. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|53
|0
|1157
|Benton
|186
|6
|9345
|Clackamas
|1664
|49
|44864
|Clatsop
|90
|0
|4066
|Columbia
|106
|1
|5054
|Coos
|93
|0
|4338
|Crook
|52
|1
|1943
|Curry
|19
|0
|1129
|Deschutes
|637
|11
|20415
|Douglas
|160
|1
|9014
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|208
|Grant
|4
|0
|600
|Harney
|11
|0
|621
|Hood River
|216
|0
|4068
|Jackson
|542
|2
|21304
|Jefferson
|408
|5
|3733
|Josephine
|138
|2
|7534
|Klamath
|208
|2
|7889
|Lake
|32
|0
|577
|Lane
|621
|4
|46910
|Lincoln
|437
|9
|7171
|Linn
|328
|11
|11992
|Malheur
|894
|15
|3671
|Marion
|3165
|73
|34449
|Morrow
|400
|3
|1331
|Multnomah
|5264
|101
|103695
|Polk
|356
|12
|5958
|Sherman
|16
|0
|279
|Tillamook
|35
|0
|2284
|Umatilla
|2435
|32
|10140
|Union
|398
|2
|2718
|Wallowa
|21
|1
|741
|Wasco
|201
|3
|3971
|Washington
|3310
|27
|66611
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|142
|Yamhill
|514
|13
|11939
|Total
|23,018
|386
|461,861
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Comments