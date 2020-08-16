Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 252 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262 cases, along with 465,535 negative test results.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Due to a script error some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. That may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one today. This did not affect positive cases.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|53
|0
|1170
|Benton
|186
|6
|9371
|Clackamas
|1689
|50
|45213
|Clatsop
|91
|0
|4095
|Columbia
|110
|1
|5082
|Coos
|93
|0
|4388
|Crook
|52
|1
|1953
|Curry
|19
|0
|1150
|Deschutes
|639
|11
|20611
|Douglas
|160
|1
|9051
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|208
|Grant
|4
|0
|601
|Harney
|11
|0
|622
|Hood River
|218
|0
|4099
|Jackson
|559
|2
|21468
|Jefferson
|411
|5
|3760
|Josephine
|139
|2
|7615
|Klamath
|210
|2
|7943
|Lake
|32
|0
|586
|Lane
|625
|4
|47173
|Lincoln
|438
|9
|7185
|Linn
|333
|11
|12025
|Malheur
|905
|15
|3685
|Marion
|3204
|73
|34830
|Morrow
|407
|3
|1343
|Multnomah
|5330
|102
|104501
|Polk
|364
|12
|6032
|Sherman
|16
|0
|284
|Tillamook
|35
|0
|2302
|Umatilla
|2450
|32
|10223
|Union
|398
|2
|2731
|Wallowa
|21
|1
|742
|Wasco
|202
|3
|4008
|Washington
|3337
|27
|67314
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|143
|Yamhill
|517
|13
|12028
|Total
|23,262
|388
|465,535
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
