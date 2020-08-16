Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 252 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262 cases, along with 465,535 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Due to a script error some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. That may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one today. This did not affect positive cases.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths2 Negative tests 3 Baker 53 0 1170 Benton 186 6 9371 Clackamas 1689 50 45213 Clatsop 91 0 4095 Columbia 110 1 5082 Coos 93 0 4388 Crook 52 1 1953 Curry 19 0 1150 Deschutes 639 11 20611 Douglas 160 1 9051 Gilliam 4 0 208 Grant 4 0 601 Harney 11 0 622 Hood River 218 0 4099 Jackson 559 2 21468 Jefferson 411 5 3760 Josephine 139 2 7615 Klamath 210 2 7943 Lake 32 0 586 Lane 625 4 47173 Lincoln 438 9 7185 Linn 333 11 12025 Malheur 905 15 3685 Marion 3204 73 34830 Morrow 407 3 1343 Multnomah 5330 102 104501 Polk 364 12 6032 Sherman 16 0 284 Tillamook 35 0 2302 Umatilla 2450 32 10223 Union 398 2 2731 Wallowa 21 1 742 Wasco 202 3 4008 Washington 3337 27 67314 Wheeler 0 0 143 Yamhill 517 13 12028 Total 23,262 388 465,535

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

