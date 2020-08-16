Skip to Content
Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 252 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262 cases, along with 465,535 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Due to a script error some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. That may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one today. This did not affect positive cases.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1Total deaths2 Negative tests 3
Baker 5301170
Benton 18669371
Clackamas 16895045213
Clatsop 9104095
Columbia 11015082
Coos 9304388
Crook 5211953
Curry 1901150
Deschutes 6391120611
Douglas 16019051
Gilliam 40208
Grant 40601
Harney 110622
Hood River 21804099
Jackson 559221468
Jefferson 41153760
Josephine 13927615
Klamath 21027943
Lake 320586
Lane 625447173
Lincoln 43897185
Linn 3331112025
Malheur 905153685
Marion 32047334830
Morrow 40731343
Multnomah 5330102104501
Polk 364126032
Sherman 160284
Tillamook 3502302
Umatilla 24503210223
Union 39822731
Wallowa 211742
Wasco 20234008
Washington 33372767314
Wheeler 00143
Yamhill 5171312028
Total 23,262388465,535
      

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

