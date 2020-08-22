Skip to Content
Oregon reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 302 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, along with 302 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,710 cases and 491,754 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker6411,301
Benton20169,905
Clackamas1,7925547,555
Clatsop9304,446
Columbia12115,372
Coos9704,877
Crook5412,094
Curry2001,225
Deschutes6641122,299
Douglas16929,604
Gilliam40235
Grant80642
Harney110658
Hood River22504,218
Jackson674222,579
Jefferson44063,950
Josephine15028,184
Klamath22128,411
Lake320604
Lane652549,440
Lincoln453117,376
Linn3561212,709
Malheur1,009163,893
Marion3,4767536,783
Morrow41931,389
Multnomah5,597109109,910
Polk390136,465
Sherman160294
Tillamook3702,393
Umatilla2,5303210,664
Union40822,802
Wallowa211787
Wasco20734,131
Washington3,5183271,313
Wheeler00146
Yamhill5811413,100
Total24,710417491,754

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

