Oregon reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 302 cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, along with 302 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,710 cases and 491,754 negative test results.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|64
|1
|1,301
|Benton
|201
|6
|9,905
|Clackamas
|1,792
|55
|47,555
|Clatsop
|93
|0
|4,446
|Columbia
|121
|1
|5,372
|Coos
|97
|0
|4,877
|Crook
|54
|1
|2,094
|Curry
|20
|0
|1,225
|Deschutes
|664
|11
|22,299
|Douglas
|169
|2
|9,604
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|235
|Grant
|8
|0
|642
|Harney
|11
|0
|658
|Hood River
|225
|0
|4,218
|Jackson
|674
|2
|22,579
|Jefferson
|440
|6
|3,950
|Josephine
|150
|2
|8,184
|Klamath
|221
|2
|8,411
|Lake
|32
|0
|604
|Lane
|652
|5
|49,440
|Lincoln
|453
|11
|7,376
|Linn
|356
|12
|12,709
|Malheur
|1,009
|16
|3,893
|Marion
|3,476
|75
|36,783
|Morrow
|419
|3
|1,389
|Multnomah
|5,597
|109
|109,910
|Polk
|390
|13
|6,465
|Sherman
|16
|0
|294
|Tillamook
|37
|0
|2,393
|Umatilla
|2,530
|32
|10,664
|Union
|408
|2
|2,802
|Wallowa
|21
|1
|787
|Wasco
|207
|3
|4,131
|Washington
|3,518
|32
|71,313
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|146
|Yamhill
|581
|14
|13,100
|Total
|24,710
|417
|491,754
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments