Oregon reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 302 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, along with 302 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,710 cases and 491,754 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 64 1 1,301 Benton 201 6 9,905 Clackamas 1,792 55 47,555 Clatsop 93 0 4,446 Columbia 121 1 5,372 Coos 97 0 4,877 Crook 54 1 2,094 Curry 20 0 1,225 Deschutes 664 11 22,299 Douglas 169 2 9,604 Gilliam 4 0 235 Grant 8 0 642 Harney 11 0 658 Hood River 225 0 4,218 Jackson 674 2 22,579 Jefferson 440 6 3,950 Josephine 150 2 8,184 Klamath 221 2 8,411 Lake 32 0 604 Lane 652 5 49,440 Lincoln 453 11 7,376 Linn 356 12 12,709 Malheur 1,009 16 3,893 Marion 3,476 75 36,783 Morrow 419 3 1,389 Multnomah 5,597 109 109,910 Polk 390 13 6,465 Sherman 16 0 294 Tillamook 37 0 2,393 Umatilla 2,530 32 10,664 Union 408 2 2,802 Wallowa 21 1 787 Wasco 207 3 4,131 Washington 3,518 32 71,313 Wheeler 0 0 146 Yamhill 581 14 13,100 Total 24,710 417 491,754

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

