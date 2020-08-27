Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 212 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 438, along with 212 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state's total to 25,761 cases, along with 512,955 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (3), Multnomah (27), Polk (3), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Washington (47), and Yamhill (4).

Crook County has had 54 COVID-19 cases, one death and 2,192 negative test results, OHA reported. Deschutes County has had 681 cases, 11 deaths and 23,143 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 452 cases, seven deaths and 4,103 negative test results.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles Health System reported it had three COVID-19 patients, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 434th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25. He had underlying conditions. More information about place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 435th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died Aug. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 436th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 25 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 437th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 438th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug.13 and died on Aug. 23 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

More information is available about Oregon’s 431st COVID-19 death. Oregon’s 431st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on Aug. 25. More information about place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Outbreak surpasses 20 cases

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Independent Transport in Morrow County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on July 28, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

