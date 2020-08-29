Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths; toll tops 450
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 454, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 26,293 cases, along with 522,557 negative test results.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 448th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 26 and died on August 27, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 449th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 450th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 451st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 14 and died on August 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 452nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on August 23 and died on August 26, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 453rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 454th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Negative tests (3)
|Baker
|70
|2
|1,355
|Benton
|208
|6
|10,388
|Clackamas
|1,923
|56
|50,369
|Clatsop
|95
|0
|4,749
|Columbia
|128
|1
|5,787
|Coos
|112
|0
|5,298
|Crook
|54
|1
|2,224
|Curry
|20
|0
|1,292
|Deschutes
|687
|10
|23,784
|Douglas
|177
|2
|10,106
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|243
|Grant
|8
|0
|688
|Harney
|12
|0
|687
|Hood River
|224
|0
|4,393
|Jackson
|793
|2
|23,655
|Jefferson
|457
|7
|4,161
|Josephine
|154
|2
|8,798
|Klamath
|235
|2
|8,748
|Lake
|30
|0
|673
|Lane
|693
|6
|52,279
|Lincoln
|464
|13
|7,656
|Linn
|380
|12
|13,559
|Malheur
|1,148
|19
|4,118
|Marion
|3,746
|79
|39,246
|Morrow
|431
|3
|1,494
|Multnomah
|5,942
|118
|116,763
|Polk
|411
|14
|7,099
|Sherman
|16
|0
|303
|Tillamook
|38
|0
|2,601
|Umatilla
|2,634
|37
|11,508
|Union
|418
|2
|2,932
|Wallowa
|22
|1
|822
|Wasco
|206
|3
|4,276
|Washington
|3,727
|42
|76,095
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|152
|Yamhill
|626
|14
|14,256
|Total
|26,293
|454
|522,557
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments
4 Comments
Why are they suddenly not reporting the test positivity rate anymore? Is it so KB can change her mind again for reopening schools?
That’s never been part of the daily release. They do put out the weekly report and include it. Here’s this week’s: August 26, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly report today, which showed a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 cases—down from previous week’s tally of 1,963.
Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for the week, which had a total of 24,177 people tested. That total includes testing done at all locations including commercial non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age; almost half of the 420 deaths have been among persons 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older.
Also notice Deschutes count went from 11 total to 10 total deaths. If 8 were still from the long term care facility that means there have been only 2 deaths from the general population of 202,000. Is this worth closing schools? Not in my opinion.
Reaching out to OHA and the county for the reason for the death-count drop, could be Monday before we know. They are making data adjustments all the time. Often they’ve put footnotes in the daily releases, but not on this one.