Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths; toll tops 450

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 454, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 26,293 cases, along with 522,557 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 448th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 26 and died on August 27, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 449th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 450th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 451st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 14 and died on August 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 452nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on August 23 and died on August 26, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 453rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 454th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Negative tests (3) Baker 70 2 1,355 Benton 208 6 10,388 Clackamas 1,923 56 50,369 Clatsop 95 0 4,749 Columbia 128 1 5,787 Coos 112 0 5,298 Crook 54 1 2,224 Curry 20 0 1,292 Deschutes 687 10 23,784 Douglas 177 2 10,106 Gilliam 4 0 243 Grant 8 0 688 Harney 12 0 687 Hood River 224 0 4,393 Jackson 793 2 23,655 Jefferson 457 7 4,161 Josephine 154 2 8,798 Klamath 235 2 8,748 Lake 30 0 673 Lane 693 6 52,279 Lincoln 464 13 7,656 Linn 380 12 13,559 Malheur 1,148 19 4,118 Marion 3,746 79 39,246 Morrow 431 3 1,494 Multnomah 5,942 118 116,763 Polk 411 14 7,099 Sherman 16 0 303 Tillamook 38 0 2,601 Umatilla 2,634 37 11,508 Union 418 2 2,932 Wallowa 22 1 822 Wasco 206 3 4,276 Washington 3,727 42 76,095 Wheeler 0 0 152 Yamhill 626 14 14,256 Total 26,293 454 522,557

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.