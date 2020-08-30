Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 269 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 26,554 cases and 526,791 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Negative tests (3) Baker 70 2 1,359 Benton 213 6 10,458 Clackamas 1,939 56 50,712 Clatsop 95 0 4,772 Columbia 130 1 5,817 Coos 115 0 5,373 Crook 54 1 2,259 Curry 20 0 1,294 Deschutes 690 11 24,019 Douglas 177 3 10,210 Gilliam 4 0 244 Grant 8 0 703 Harney 12 0 689 Hood River 233 0 4,413 Jackson 805 2 23,912 Jefferson 457 7 4,178 Josephine 154 2 8,858 Klamath 235 2 8,816 Lake 30 0 694 Lane 702 6 52,725 Lincoln 465 13 7,665 Linn 385 12 13,592 Malheur 1,170 19 4,139 Marion 3,794 80 39,608 Morrow 437 3 1,496 Multnomah 5,975 118 117,742 Polk 419 14 7,170 Sherman 17 0 303 Tillamook 38 0 2,609 Umatilla 2,674 37 11,600 Union 419 2 2,937 Wallowa 22 1 828 Wasco 206 3 4,293 Washington 3,760 43 76,792 Wheeler 0 0 152 Yamhill 630 14 14,360 Total 26,554 458 526,791

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

