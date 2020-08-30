Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 269 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 26,554 cases and 526,791 negative test results.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Negative tests (3)
|Baker
|70
|2
|1,359
|Benton
|213
|6
|10,458
|Clackamas
|1,939
|56
|50,712
|Clatsop
|95
|0
|4,772
|Columbia
|130
|1
|5,817
|Coos
|115
|0
|5,373
|Crook
|54
|1
|2,259
|Curry
|20
|0
|1,294
|Deschutes
|690
|11
|24,019
|Douglas
|177
|3
|10,210
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|244
|Grant
|8
|0
|703
|Harney
|12
|0
|689
|Hood River
|233
|0
|4,413
|Jackson
|805
|2
|23,912
|Jefferson
|457
|7
|4,178
|Josephine
|154
|2
|8,858
|Klamath
|235
|2
|8,816
|Lake
|30
|0
|694
|Lane
|702
|6
|52,725
|Lincoln
|465
|13
|7,665
|Linn
|385
|12
|13,592
|Malheur
|1,170
|19
|4,139
|Marion
|3,794
|80
|39,608
|Morrow
|437
|3
|1,496
|Multnomah
|5,975
|118
|117,742
|Polk
|419
|14
|7,170
|Sherman
|17
|0
|303
|Tillamook
|38
|0
|2,609
|Umatilla
|2,674
|37
|11,600
|Union
|419
|2
|2,937
|Wallowa
|22
|1
|828
|Wasco
|206
|3
|4,293
|Washington
|3,760
|43
|76,792
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|152
|Yamhill
|630
|14
|14,360
|Total
|26,554
|458
|526,791
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
