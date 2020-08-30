Skip to Content
Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 269 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore.  (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 26,554 cases and 526,791 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

CountyCases (1)Total deaths (2)Negative tests (3)
Baker7021,359
Benton213610,458
Clackamas1,9395650,712
Clatsop9504,772
Columbia13015,817
Coos11505,373
Crook5412,259
Curry2001,294
Deschutes6901124,019
Douglas177310,210
Gilliam40244
Grant80703
Harney120689
Hood River23304,413
Jackson805223,912
Jefferson45774,178
Josephine15428,858
Klamath23528,816
Lake300694
Lane702652,725
Lincoln465137,665
Linn3851213,592
Malheur1,170194,139
Marion3,7948039,608
Morrow43731,496
Multnomah5,975118117,742
Polk419147,170
Sherman170303
Tillamook3802,609
Umatilla2,6743711,600
Union41922,937
Wallowa221828
Wasco20634,293
Washington3,7604376,792
Wheeler00152
Yamhill6301414,360
Total26,554458526,791

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

