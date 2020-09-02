C.O. officials urge caution over holiday weekend, back-to-school time

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The start of September normally means two things: the Labor Day weekend and back to school for the kids. This year, those milestones – like nearly everything else – will look vastly different due to COVID-19.

Thanks to the many Central Oregonians who are following the guidance provided by national and local health officials, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have been declining over the past several weeks.

With Labor Day and back-to-school activities though, the threat of another increase in numbers is great, the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network said Wednesday.

"Please keep up the good work," the announcement said, asking residents to continue to follow these basic guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19:

If you are sick, stay home;

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;

Wear a mask or face covering whenever you are in public or small groups (when you can’t stay six feet apart);

Avoid touching your face, unless it is immediately following washing your hands.

All school districts and higher education institutions in Central Oregon have made their plans for the beginning of school and have communicated those plans to families and students. (See below for the links to the various websites). All are counting on continued adherence to the health guidance in order to be able to fully bring students back into the classrooms.

For more information about K-12 school schedules, visit these local public district websites:

Bend–La Pine: www.bend.k12.or.us

Crook County: http://crookcounty.k12.or.us/covid-19/

Culver: https://www.culver.k12.or.us/

Jefferson County: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

Redmond: https://fall2020.redmondschools.org/

Sisters: http://ssd6.org/covid19/

For more information about local higher education classes, visit these websites:

Central Oregon Community College: https://www.cocc.edu/

OSU – Cascades Campus: https://osucascades.edu/covid