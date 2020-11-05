Oregon reports record-shattering 805 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Coronavirus

Including Crook County man, 75; 45 Deschutes cases also sets record; Gov. Brown says she'll 'take further action' to stop the spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported a record-shattering 805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday -- more than 200 above the previous record -- and said the virus also has claimed five more lives in Oregon, one in Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 710.

One of the deaths OHA reported Thursday was a 75-year-old Crook County man who died in mid-October and whose positive COVID-19 test result came later in the month, from an autopsy. Deschutes County also smashed its previous daily record of 30 COVID-19 cases, with 45 reported Thursday

OHA reported 805 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 47,839 cases and 841,188 negative test results.

“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” said Governor Kate Brown.

“Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake. Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at OHA, said, “Today’s high case count, combined with recent high counts, continue to show that COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in Oregon than we had hoped.”

“Our data on the cases reported today is incomplete, as the case investigations are in process," Sidelinger said. "But the case data from the past several days and weeks continue to show that the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks.

"Oregon’s sporadic cases, those not traced to a source, are also increasing. The percentage of tests that come back positive are rising – up to 8.5% last week.

"All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors," Sidelinger continued.

"Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times,” he concluded

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (45), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (1), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (18), Marion (79), Morrow (3), Multnomah (196), Polk (8), Umatilla (26), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (134), and Yamhill (17).

Crook County has now reported 131 COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 3,362 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,370 cases, 13 deaths and 40,791 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 622 cases, 11 deaths and 5,957 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported seven COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, three of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 706th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 707th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 708th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 709th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Nov. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 710th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Oct. 17 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

