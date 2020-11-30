Oregon tops 900 COVID-19 deaths, 75,000 cases; St. Charles at record 29 patients

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations, ICU patients reach new records statewide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 912, along with 1,314 new cases that push the state's tally past 75,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. St. Charles in Bend reported 29 patients, a new daily record.

OHA reported 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 75,431 cases.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19, and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 -- and this weekend, we crossed 900 total deaths.”

“We can keep more people from getting sick and dying, if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing," Allen said. "With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (9), Clackamas (228), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Multnomah (320), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (202), Yamhill (27).

St. Charles Health System reported 29 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Monday, 10 more than the previous peak. Two were in the ICU and none were on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 906th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 907th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 27 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 908th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 909th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 910th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 911th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 19 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 912th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 584, 45 more than Sunday.

There are 117 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 10 more than Sunday.

