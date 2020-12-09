More than 60 active COVID-19 cases reported among Deer Ridge prison inmates

Coronavirus

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A COVID-19 outbreak at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution has led to 61 inmates testing positive in recent days and has placed the facility under Tier 4 two-week quarantine, the state Department of Corrections confirmed.

According to the agency’s COVID-19 case list, the recent spike in cases at Deer Ridge – preceded by just nine inmate cases over previous months – is by far the largest currently at state prisons. The only other facility in the state with more than a few cases is Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, with 25 cases.

While there have been 18 deaths of state prison inmates who tested positive for COVID-19, none were from Deer Ridge, the statistics show.

Dept. of Corrections Communications Manager Betty Bernt said the rising case numbers reflect what has been seen statewide.

Bernt told NewsChannel 21 by email the agency has taken numerous steps to prevent and control the spread of COVID 19, from education and tracking to sanitation, testing, social distancing and isolation/quarantine.

“While DOC has not made drastic changes solely because of the recent outbreaks, there have been updates to the protocols based on information developed from the outbreaks. (e.g. expanded masking, additional isolation and quarantining, deployment of mass testing and rapid testing, expanded vulnerable list),” Bernt said.

The recent prison cases also have been part of a recent surge that has pushed Jefferson County over the 1,000 mark in overall COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of the 44 cases in the county confirmed on Monday, 38 were associated with Deer Ridge and the rest were community spread.