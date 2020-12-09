Oregon reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,243 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 51 new cases, Jefferson County 22, Crook County 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,110, along with 1,243 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The death tally declined somewhat from the record 36 deaths reported on Tuesday.

OHA reported 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 88,287 cases and 2,068,392 negative test results.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 580, that’s 27 more than yesterday. There are 132 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, five more than yesterday.

St. Charles Health System in Bend reported 39 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, seven of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (18), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (27), Grant (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (54), Jefferson (22), Josephine (16), Klamath (36), Lake (3), Lane (85), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (22), Marion (192), Morrow (3), Multnomah (208), Polk (26), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (30), Union (7), Wasco (9), Washington (163), Yamhill (57).

Oregon’s 1081st COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1082nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1083rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1084th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1085th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1086th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1087th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1088th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1089th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1090th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1091st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1092nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1093rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1094th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1095th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1096th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 28. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1097th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1098th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1099th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1100th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1101st COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1102nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1103rd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1104th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1105th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 7 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1106th COVID-19 death is a 39-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1107th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Nov. 25, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1108th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1109th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1110st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Errata:

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 886th death, which was originally reported on Nov.28. She was originally reported as a 62-year-old woman from Douglas county. She was an 87-year -old woman from Douglas county. She has underlying conditions.

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1075th death, which was originally reported yesterday. He was an 87-year-old man from Polk County. He was originally reported as a Multnomah County resident.

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1080th death, which was originally reported yesterday. It was a duplicate. He was a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

