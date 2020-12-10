COCC plans to stay in largely remote learning for spring term

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College shared initial plans this week for the spring 2021 term, which it said will closely resemble operations for its fall and winter terms, with limited in-person classes and mostly remote, online sessions.

“While we have hope on the horizon, with news of the coronavirus vaccines,” COCC’s president, Dr. Laurie Chesley, shared with college employees, “Central Oregon continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this ongoing reality, we’ve made the first of our decisions about what to expect at COCC for the spring 2021 term. Safety is our top priority.”

COCC’s Wickiup Residence Hall will remain closed in spring term, the school said.

The college will continue to offer the majority of its services remotely, facilities will remain closed to the public, and access will be limited to specific college and community health-related programs. Employees who currently telework will continue to do so.

Dr. Chesley added that she will share updates on planned spring 2021 instruction in the new year, and that the college does not expect to deviate too far from its current 80% remote course offerings.

COCC’s winter term begins Jan. 4; the application deadline for students is Dec. 27. Spring term gets underway on March 29.