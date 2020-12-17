Gov. Brown extends COVID-19 emergency declaration another 60 days, to March 3

Coronavirus

'We continue to lose too many Oregonians to this deadly disease'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended her declaration of a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 for an additional 60 days, until March 3, 2021. The previous executive order was set to expire on Jan. 2.

The declaration is the legal underpinning for the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance.

“As we near 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and with hospitals and health care workers stretched to their limits, there is no doubt that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health threat,” Brown said. “We continue to lose too many Oregonians to this deadly disease, including over 100 reported deaths in the last two days.”

“These are the darkest days of this pandemic," she continued. "And yet, hope has arrived. Beginning this week, each time another Oregonian is vaccinated against COVID-19, we are one step closer to the day when we can return to normal life.

"In the meantime, we must keep up our guard. Protect your friends and loved ones by continuing to follow health and safety protocols. Wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick –– and, together, we can drive down COVID-19 infections and save lives.”

The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued to keep Oregonians healthy and safe throughout this crisis, including her orders concerning the risk level framework that establishes essential health and safety protections for Oregon, as well as orders around child care, schools and higher education operations. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect.

The governor reviews and reevaluates each of her emergency orders every 60 days, to determine whether those orders should be continued, modified or rescinded. The findings of this review process are listed in the executive order.