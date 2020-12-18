Oregon tops 100,000 COVID-19 cases, reports 21 more deaths, including 19th in Deschutes

Coronavirus

Latest list includes 62-year-old Deschutes County man who died Nov. 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon has crossed another threshold since COVID-19 was first detected in the state in February, with more than 100,000 cases reported as of Friday, the Oregon Health Authority said.

The virus has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,304, the agency reported.

That includes Deschutes County's 19th reported COVID-19 death, a 62-year-old man who died on Nov. 2 at his residence, OHA said, adding that the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA also reported 1,390 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 100,308 cases (about 2.3% of the state's 4.2 million population) and 2,275,649 negative test results.

OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks noted the milestone: “While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who’ve taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states," Banks said. "But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”

Both Idaho and Nevada, two of our neighboring states with fewer residents, have reported more total cases — more than 125,000 for Idaho and 194,000 for Nevada. Oregon also has the 44th-lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As we now head into upcoming winter holidays, OHA said, "today’s milestone also serves as a reminder of ways each of us can stay healthy and safe and prevent more infections:

Maintain six feet of physical distance;

Wear a face covering when outside the house;

Practice good hand hygiene;

Avoid any gatherings with non-household members;

If you start to have symptoms — even mild ones — consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested;

And lastly, if you get a call from public health, answer it, and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you."

Modeling projections show cases increasing

On Friday, the OHA released its latest modeling, which shows a projected increase in COVID-19 cases and that more Oregonians are staying home and physically distant.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated to be 1.22 as of Nov. 28.

The current level of transmission could result in in approximately 2,200 new daily cases and 110 additional daily hospitalizations by Jan 1.

If people are not diligent about mask wearing and physical distancing, resulting in a rise in transmission like what Oregon experienced in early November, new daily cases could rise to 2,550. COVID-19 patients needing hospital care in the next two weeks would similarly rise, to 125 per day.

Conversely, if people remain diligent against the virus, transmission could mirror the levels from mid-October, with daily cases at about 1,200. Under that scenario hospitalizations would drop substantially to about 55 per day.

The model shows that Oregonians are travelling less frequently and that three out of four are regularly wearing masks or face coverings.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, down two from Thursday.

St. Charles Health System reported 47 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, four of whom were in the ICU, three on a ventilator

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (34), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Linn (43), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 1,284th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,285th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 16 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,286th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Deschutes County who died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,287th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 16 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,288th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,289th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,290th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,291st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,292nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,293rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,294th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 16 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,295th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,296th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,297th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,298th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 16 at Oregon Health Science University. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,299th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 17 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,300th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 15 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,301st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,302nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,303rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,304th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

